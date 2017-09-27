King to rule with ‘Glances!’

Corrosive is reluctantly selected for division one of a Novice Stakes over seven furlongs of Kempton polytrack tonight, what a diabolical name given current climes but the British Horseracing Authority is the last organisation to clamp down on misdemeanours.

In the past three years they have allowed some shockers, especially to Qatar Racing, which has successfully submitted, Terror, Chemical Charge and World War, not to mention several other offensive names. Why?

Impossible to answer. I’m offended and indeed frightened by the lack of regulation which is probably a springboard for activity; what other reason is there to request such names.

Nigh on five weeks ago Corrosive made an eye-catching debut at York, finishing fifth (of 17!) to Dream Choice, beaten about six lengths, in the ‘Convivial’ which has already yielded several winners; Hugo Palmer’s charge definitely has to improve a few pounds to beat Hamdan Al Maktoum-owned Manthoor, but Owen Burrow’s runner is drawn twelve!

Course and distance winner, Billesdon Brook, will doubtless trade short-priced for an eight-runner Fillies’ Conditions Stakes over seven furlongs of ‘soft’ Goodwood but with three places available (if they all run!) Alan King-trained, Giving Glances is an obvious place alternative judged on her encouraging debut effort on a similar surface at Nottingham six weeks ago.

Selections

Goodwood, 2.40 Giving Glances (e.w); Kempton, 6.10 Corrosive (e.w); 7.10 Sing Out Loud (e.w).

