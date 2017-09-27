Rain fails to ruin UWI Golf Challenge

The team of Ulric Mc Nicol, Everd Bennet, and Berry Ferdinand topped the UWI Development & Endowment Fund golf tournament this past weekend at the Millennium Golf Club, Trincity. They narrowly edged out Johanson Singh, Dereck Chanerdip and Fabien Kublalsingh by 0.7 points. The winning team scored 60.1 while the second placed finishers had 60.8.

Golfers faced tough conditions throughout Sunday with the rain hardly letting up. Nevertheless, they braved the weather for what is considered a good cause. It was almost a full field competing with close to 90 golfers taking to the course.

Along with the annual UWI Fete, the UWI Golf Challenge provides the funds necessary to grant bursaries to students deserving to go to university but can’t afford it. Over the past 25 years, more than 3000 bursaries have been awarded by the fund.

In 2010, to celebrate 20 years of awarding bursaries principally earned through the UWI Fete, the fund distributed 200 bursaries valued at a million dollars.

The Trinidad and Tobago Golf Association’s Director of Golf Chris Harries was present at the tournament. Speaking to Guardian Media Sports on the 18th hole, he said, “You can see by the turn out, there are so many teams out here. It shows that there is a lot of support for the tournament and what it does.”

While it was a tight battle between the top two teams, the rest of the table wasn’t as close. Finishing with a score of 62.4, Shastri Seepesad, Dravid Bhim, and Mathew Davis (who is a junior player) copped third place.

While no official figures were given on the day’s earning, the tournament usually brings in over $100,000.