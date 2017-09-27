Simon gets historic gold at Arnold Classic

Dexter Simon earned the country’s first and only medal at the Arnold Classic last week in Barcelona Spain, when he won a gold medal in the Men’s Physique Masters Division.

Simon defeated a tough field of international body builders, to become the only TT athlete to win a medal in any event at the Arnold Classic. With his triumph, Simon also won the overall title to gain his first professional card.

Afterwards he credited his coach, ex national body-builder Lawrence ‘The Beast’ Marshall for standing by him over the past two and a half years and helping him prepare for the event, as well as Susanna Hadad, president of the T&T Body Building Federation and all who supported him during his journey. According to Simon “It has been a really tough journey, training three to four times a day. This was my 27th competition in 25 months. It has really been tough so I would like to thank my sponsors Body Glow, Nutro Bio, Adventure Royal, my medicine bag and my gym Central Athletic Club.”

WALTER ALIBEY