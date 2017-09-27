Spartans won Seven Fitness Challenge IV

Team Spartans took the top position at the Seven Fitness Challenge IV organised by Rogue Adventures on Saturday in Techier Village, Point Fortin.

The Point Fortin based group beat eighteen four–person teams over seven physical challenges which included a 5km run, push ups, squat and abs challenges, as well as CrossFit inspired workouts. Second place went to True Gains Ultimate from El Dorado with Penal’s Metronomes Elite taking the third place spot. The keenly contested event saw participation from some of the country’s top boot camps and gyms throughout Trinidad and Tobago.

The 5km run was also opened to the public and Hot Sun Run Charity 5km Walk/Run was done in partnership with the Diabetes Association of Trinidad and Tobago, Rotaract Club of Point Fortin and Progressive Youths.

The aim was to raise awareness and create a sense of urgency about the increased prevalence of type two diabetes in the county. The race was won by Shurlan Williams (Trinidad and Tobago Road Runners Club) and Ifuela Gooding (Unattached) took the top female spot.