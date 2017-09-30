Campbell dominates Plymouth Stage

Akil Campbell of T&T and Team PSL dominated the Plymouth Criterium of the 2017 Tobago International Cycling Classic (TICC) yesterday in the sister-isle of Tobago. Campbell (51:07.72) ran away with the stage, which started and ended at Shelbourne Street, ahead of his PSL team-mate Marloe Rodman of Jamaica (51.09.94) with hometown favourite Emile Abraham (Pharmaco), 51:10.2) in third.

Jamol Eastmond the Barbadian rider who represents Heatwave, 51:0.32, ensured a Caribbean sweep of the top four places by finishing fourth. The former Caribbean double champion pulled away from his rivals in the later stage of the race which was reduced from 50 laps to 40 following a crash during the 10th lap. Campbell went ahead in the ninth lap before the mishap which delayed the race for close to 25 minutes, as one of the riders involved had to be taken to the hospital. The race was further delayed as officials awaited the return of the ambulance.

On the resumption Rodman however, Adderlyn Cruz of the Dominica Republic/Team Raiders and Twan Brussellman of the Netherlands and Team PSL, took turns leading the race before Campbell sprinted ahead of the main pack.

Peter Schulting (Netherlands/PSL, extended his overall lead following his sixth place finish. Schulting captured the leader’s yellow shirt after the first stage at Shirvan on Wednesday and retained the advantage on Thursday. Rodman took over the sprints standing lead while PSL continued its lead in the team standings.

Linford Blackwood (Jamaica/Pharmaco) took over the standing in Division Two. The 34 year old finished second in the 10 laps/13km event behind Severin Geissibl (Germany/Veloclub Ratisbona), 18:07.46 to 18:07.79. Jacob Kelly (Barbados/Massy United), 18:07.89 ahead of 17 year old Kemp Orosco (T&T/DPS), 18:08.04. Blackwood is on 37 points ahead of Geissibl (33). Top local woman Teneil Campbell (TTO/PSL) in third (30) following her seventh place.

Results

Division One (40 laps/52 km): 1st Akil Campbell (T&T/PSL) 5.07.72, 2nd Marloe Rodman (JAM/PSL) 51:09.94, 3rd Emile Abraham (T&T/Pharmaco) 51:10.21, 4th Jamol Eastmond (BAR/Heatwave) 51:10.32, 5th Robert Muller (GER/Veloclub Ratisbona) 51:10.47, 6th Peter Schulting (NE/PSL) 51:10.58, 7th Nicklas Pedersen (DEN/Econo Car) 51:11.28, 8th Rafael Merna (COL/Raiders) 51:11.39

Overall: 1st Schulting 32, 2nd Winston David (USA/Phamarco) 18, 3rd Dennis Ramirez (COL/Raiders) 16, 4th Ken Tiltman (GER/RC Schwalben) 13, 5th Rodman 12, 6th Abraham 10.

Division Two (10 laps)

1st. Severin Giessibl (GER/Veloclub Ratisbona) 18:07.36, 2nd Linford Blackwood (JAM/Pharmaco) 18:07.79, 3rd Jacob Kelly (T&T/Massy United) 18:07.89, 4th Kemp Orosco (TTO/DPS) 18:08.04

Overall: Blackwood 37, Geissibl 33, 3rd Teniel Campbell 31