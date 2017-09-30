Chow fifth in C final, now ranked 17th in world

T&T rower Felice Aisha Chow finished fifth in the ‘C’ final of the Rowing World Championships in Florida yesterday.

Though she finished second from bottom, Chow had a solid row which saw her finish the championships with a world ranking of number 17.

In the final, she clocked a time of seven minutes, 51.230 seconds. That’s three seconds slower than her semi-final performance which saw her place third.

Coming in first was China, which was almost 12 seconds faster to win the gold medal.

Speaking to Guardian Media Sports from Florida after the race, Chow said: “It wasn’t quite the semis but overall it was a really great way to end the World Championships.”

Chow said she ended the championships very satisfied with her efforts and performances over the last week.

She went on: “I put together four good to great performances here at the World Championships and overall I performed at a level that I didn’t know I was fully capable of until this week, so it was a really great way to end the racing season.”

It’s a big improvement for Chow since the Rio Olympic Games last year. Since then, she has changed coaches and has continuously credited her new coach. “Basically, my results here have shown I’ve come a long way. I still have work to do but my performance here has shown I can be really and truly competitive at an elite level. This gives me even more motivation to try to chase that top tier of athletes. I’ve gotten so much closer since Rio, so I’m excited,” she said.