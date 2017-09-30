CONCACAF throws support behind Caribbean relief efforts

MIAMI, United States—Continental governing body, CONCACAF, has established a Disaster Evaluation Taskforce as part of its plan to bring much-needed relief to Caribbean countries devastated by the recent passage of Hurricane Irma and Maria.

President Victor Montagliani said the confederation would be supporting on-going relief efforts as well as providing resources to help rebuild infrastructure in the affected nations.

Overall, 16 CONCACAF nations—ncluding Mexico which was struck by a massive earthquake last week—have been impacted by recent natural disasters and have been earmarked for relief.

“Our hearts and thoughts remain with our CONCACAF family and friends, who have been deeply impacted by the recent natural disasters within the region,” Montagliani said.

“As the Confederation assesses the needs of our member associations that were severely devastated, we are working diligently to provide emergency assistance. Together, we will help rebuild these communities.”

The Disaster Evaluation Taskforce will assess the individual needs of each affected nation and also “identify potential support measures and recommend the best course of action.”

CONCACAF will then coordinate their efforts with those of world governing body, FIFA, and the football community in implementing relief.

“Our immediate priority is the well-being of the communities in which the confederation has presence. Core infrastructure in countries across the region has been impacted,” Montagliani said. (CMC)