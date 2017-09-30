Non-runner Herculean

Sioux Nation, one of four Aidan O’Brien declarations, will be mount of Ryan Moore in the twelve-runner, £213500, group one Middle Park Stakes over six furlongs of ‘good to soft’ Newmarket today and it seems the ex-champion has made the right choice, judged on our in-form time-handicap.

An astute judge of form, and ‘feel’ of a situation, hugely-experienced Moore has nigh on done my job by selecting this Scat Daddy colt; scrutiny of the rest revealed they are indeed useful but much of a muchness, several pounds inferior, apart from another Irish raider, Beckford, trained by Gordon Elliott.

Beckford has been a model of consistency and ran Sioux Nation close when they finished a length or so clear of O’Brien’s Actress in the group one ‘Phoenix’ over a similar distance at the Curragh last month.

Expect Beckford to take issue but not the prize!

Moore also rides stable-companion, Nelson, a Frankel colt which landed a group three at Leopardstown three weeks ago but preference is for Mark Johnston-trained Mildenberger, winner of three from four races.

Mildenberger is definitely going the right way and with Herculean withdrawn represents a ‘stand-out’ bet under James Doyle.

There are FIVE two-year-old races, last of them an ultra-competitive Fillies’ Nursery over seven furlongs, an opportunity for fast-improving Ziarah to make if fifth time lucky.

Ziarah shaped well on a ‘career-best’ run at Leicester earlier this month, fourth to massively-fancied, Sir Michael Stoute-trained, Aim Of Artemis.

Trainer James Tate was delighted and eagerly awaits watching Ziarah; he’s booked Oisin Murphy, none better!

For those of you waiting for our promised ‘Cambridgeshire ‘dark horse’, it doesn’t run.

Dark Red wasn’t declared by Ed Dunlop. Sorry readers!

Selections

Newmarket, 1.50 Mildenberger; 2.55 Sioux Nation; 4.45 Ziarah (nap-e.w).