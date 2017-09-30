Tigers visit Groovy’s Royalians

The recent protest action and subsequent points deductions taken against defending champions Shiva Boys Hindu College, followed by disciplinary actions against players from both Presentation College of San Fernando and Carapichaima East have added some spice to this year’s already very competitive Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League Boys Premier Division.

However, league play is expected to go up another level, perhaps to its boiling point when former St Anthony’s College stalwart and long-serving coach, Nigel ‘Groovy’ Grosvenor and his Queen’s Royal College ‘Royalians” host his former charges, the ‘Westmoorings Tigers’ at QRC Ground, St Clair from 3.30 this afternoon.

So far this season, it seems as though the ‘Westmoorings Tigers’ have not missed the presence of their iconic coach as they currently sit three points off the top-of-the 16-team table with ten points from five matches, the same as St Augustine Secondary, Trinity College East and Carapichaima East Secondary, under the guidance of second year coach, Ronald ‘Hustler’ Daniel, a former player in his heydays and assistant coach, both under Grosvenor.

On the other hand, ‘Groovy’ has endured a rough start with the Royalians, after taking over the job from another of his former St Anthony’s players, Dexter ‘Bully’ Gill, as his team, which only avoided relegation at the end of last season after gaining some valuable points from an infringement by Presentation College of San Fernando is fourth from bottom with one win and four points.

QRC also enters the match on the heels of a 3-1 loss to Trinity College East while St Anthony’s, inspired by a beaver-trick from Tyrese Bailey, the first of the season, hammered Speyside 8-0, the widest margin of victory so far this season.

While the St Anthony’s/QRC match will be of great interest, a lot of attention will be on the trio of Shiva Boys, Presentation College and Naparima, all on 13 points from six matches at the top face tricky encounters as they try and grab sole possession of the table lead.

Two teams who will be depleted for their matches today are Presentation and Carapichaima due to disciplinary actions taken against them for a fracas that erupted in their meeting a week ago.

For Presentation Omri Baird and Sherwin Noel will start serving the first of a two matches suspensions while Carapichaima duo, Theophilus Bourne and Brandon St Clair, start the first of four and two match bans respectively.

Today’s matches

NB: All matches kick off at 3.40pm unless otherwise stated.

QRC vs St Anthony’s, QRC Ground, St Clair, 3.30pm

Fatima vs Shiva Boys, Fatima Ground, Mucurapo Road

Carapichaima East vs St Benedict’s, Carapichaima Ground

Trinity Moka vs Trinity East, Trinity Moka, Maraval Ground

Naparima vs St Mary’s, Naparima Ground, Lewis Street

Fyzabad vs Presentation, Fyzabad Ground

St Augustine vs Speyside, St Augustine Ground, Warren Street,

Signal Hill vs San Juan North, Signal Hill Ground

Rescheduled matches

October 2

NB: All matches kick off 3.40pm

St Anthony’s vs Fyzabad, St Anthony’s Ground, Westmoorings

St Mary’s vs St Augustine, St Mary’s Ground, Serpentine Rd, St Clair

SSFL PREMIER DIVISION STANDINGS

Teams P W D L F A Pts

Shiva Boys 6 4 1 1 14 5 13

Presentation 6 4 1 1 14 6 13

Naparima 6 4 1 1 13 7 13

Fatima 6 4 0 2 6 4 12

St Anthony’s 5 3 1 1 16 6 10

St Augustine 5 3 1 1 11 7 10

Trinity East 6 3 2 1 11 6 10

Carapichaima East 6 3 2 1 10 8 10

Fyzabad 5 3 0 2 7 7 9

San Juan North 6 1 5 0 13 6 8

St Mary’s 5 1 2 2 9 11 5

Signal Hill 6 1 1 4 5 10 4

QRC 6 1 1 4 5 13 4

Speyside 6 1 0 5 3 10 3

Trinity Moka 6 1 0 5 4 16 3

St Benedict’s 6 0 2 4 5 12 2