Windies women will show force

President of the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) Azim Bassarath says that everything is ready to go for the upcoming West Indies versus Sri Lanka women’s series and the home team will give a good showing.

The West Indies women’s team will play Sri Lanka in three ODI matches in Trinidad starting on October 10. The matches will be played at the Brian Lara Academy in Tarouba and the TTCB will host the matches on behalf of Cricket West Indies (CWI). Bassarath said all is well in terms of the preparations :”We are very accustomed to hosting international matches and this is not a problem for us. We have been planning long time for this series and I must report that all is well and we are ready to host the Sri Lankans.”

The Windies women team has not been performing well in recent times but the CWI director is not panicking :”We will see a much improved performance from our girls. Firstly they are playing at home in familiar conditions that would suit their game. The last series was played in England and the conditions there would have been very foreign to our girls.

“Secondly CWI has invested heavily into the development of these girls and they will give a good showing. They have shown an indication that they want to perform and they have worked hard, so we are expecting good results from them. These girls have made us proud in the past and they are no strangers to success.

“I want to urge the fans here in Trinidad to come out and support the girls and show them you we believe in them.”