‘Wine’ should taste superb

Time For Wine and indeed much celebration if David Evans’ charge replicates her last two efforts in a Fillies’ Median Auction Stakes over an extended five furlongs of ‘soft’ ground Bath today.

This consistent, hitherto luckless, Equiano filly has raced six times; four successive seconds and then an admirable third to Swing Out Sister down the Sandown chute where Time For Wine faced a nigh impossible task, drawn widest in thirteen.

Amazingly Time For Wine hit the gate running, soon tracked the leader and was a serious chance 300 yards out; unfortunately it’s impossible ‘to do it at both ends’ and she failed by a length, and a nose, to get those elusive ‘winning brackets’ which will enhance her value for stud purposes enormously.

Significantly last time out represented a ‘career-best’ time-handicap mark.

Several ‘fashionable’ yards are fielding once-raced types with scope for considerable improvement, and betting exchanges will be interesting, but none is likely to beat Time for Wine and Fran Berry. Napped.

Rest of this eight-race programme is made up of handicaps; probably the best system is one the famous ballroom dancer, Fred Astaire, used to adopt,’back the first winner and head off home!’

Unfortunately Fred often left, with others, after the last!

We’re now in the ‘back-end’ period, my absolute favourite; so many ‘professionals’ prefer to concentrate their efforts on the jumping scene but at this stage NH is a ‘guessing game.

Current flat-race punting is all about good, recent, form given the majority of racehorses are tired, stale and well past their best following months of physicality and solid routine.

It’s a new month, my modus operandi will continue to be 100% emphasis on the juvenile scene and occasional ‘visits’ to the ‘other side’ for any ‘thieving’ novice hurdle propositions.

Stick with the daily patent, you know it makes sense.

One tip which might prove useful. At this time Richard Hannon’s runners are always worth a second glance in two-year-old handicaps; he runs two in the ‘nursery’ and Hollie Doyle claims 3lbs apprentice allowance on Bodybuilder!

Selections

Bath, 11.10 Time For Wine (e.w)

12.10 Bodybuilder

2.40 Cove Beach (e.w).

