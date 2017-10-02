Addressing violence in sports

Sports violence refers to any behaviour which causes harm, violates the rules of the sport and is unconnected to the competitive spirit of sport (Terry and Jackson, 1985). Sports violence is motivated by reactive aggression where the ultimate objective is to inflict harm.

Violence is most prevalent in team sports such as football, grid iron football, ice hockey and rugby. Players and spectators are the notable perpetrators of this in sport. Violence can also be related to verbal abuse from one team’s players, coaches, spectators and even parents toward opposing team’s players and fans. The abuse can take the form of racist chants which may result in the opposing team supporters expressing their virulent anger through violent behaviour.

What can be done to discourage children from embracing and even glorying sports violence?

a) Coaches have to ensure that they do not promote the ideology of ‘winning at all costs.’ They should recognise and reward improvement (Coakley, 2015). Players should not be encouraged or allowed to play when injured or ill.

b) Coaches must use training strategies that fosters team work. Players have to be encouraged to contribute to decision making by allowing their views and ideas to be heard without fear or negative repercussion. Teamwork and empowerment fosters self-confidence for better performance (Abdal-Haqq, 1989). Additionally, players must be conditioned as to how to deal with cyclical periods of success and disappointment.

c) The positive values and norms of team building must be transferred on the field of play at all times. Positive attitudes of players may also transfer among spectators. Therefore, the overall impact may amount to reduced violence in sports (Abdal-Haqq, 1989).

d) Parents can have a positive impact on children developing a positive attitude towards sports. They need to be alert to aggressive behaviors. Equally important and related to becoming observant to aggressive cues, parents should be informed on how they can reinforce positive attitudes toward competition (Abdal-Haqq, 1989).

It is evident that violence in sports is a strong possibility especially in relation to highly competitive contact team sports as well as the added pressures from spectators, parents and even the media.

However, through the involvement of coaches, physical educators, parents and the media the prevention or limiting of the frequency and seriousness of violent behaviour in sports can be achieved.