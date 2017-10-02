Williams looking for outdoor cricket action

National senior coach Kelvin Williams is currently looking forward to taking his players unto the cricket field and out of the confines of the nets at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Couva.

Williams will get his chance to do that from tomorrow until Friday at the NCC.

Captains of the two teams are Marlon Richards, and Imran Khan and the players called comprise several seasoned campaigners and a few young promising players.

Cricket Operations Manager of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board, Dudnath Rankessoon, said the cricketers are requested to be at the playing venue at least one hour before the scheduled start.

Williams speaking to Guardian Media Sports yesterday, said he is happy to get in some action.

“Being at the indoor nets all the time can become stereotypic and this can’t be good going into competition.

I need to have my players out in the middle, practising as much as possible.

“The weather seems to want to have a hand in that but we are hoping for the best. We have two warm-up matches before flying out to Barbados for our first game and we are hoping for as much action as possible.”

Improvement is on the mind of the management team:”This team has a number of young hungry players and although they may be new to the regional set up, they have been around for quite a while on the domestic scene and has been playing with each other for a while. This augers well for us and we are looking towards great improvement with our cricket this season.”

The T&T Red Force finished fourth in the PCL last season after winning their last two matches of the campaign to move from last position.

Williams has taken over from former West Indies coach Gus Logie who did not re-apply for the job after his contract ended.

Barbados were one of the teams that lost to the Red Force towards the end of the last season and this gives Williams confidence going into the match.

“Playing Barbados in Barbados is always going to be a tough match but I am backing my players to do well there. They did well against them last season so the confidence in there and we will be going out to do our best to get a proper start to this season’s campaign.”

Red Force will play Barbados Pride at the Kensington Oval in Barbados from October 26.

Trial teams

MARLON RICHARDS’ TEAM:

Amir Jangoo (Wkp), Isaiah Rajah,Tion Webster, Kjorn Ottley, Kamil Pooran, Akeil Cooper, Jyd Goolie, Anderson Phillip, Bryan Charles, Marlon Richards (Captain), Kissoondath Magram, Shaaron Lewis, Ricky Jaipaul.

IMRAN KHAN’S TEAM:

Jeremy Solozano, Mario Belcon, Nicholas Alexis, Ewart Nicholson, Yannick Ottley, Roshon Primus, Stephen Katwaroo (Wkp) Terrance Hinds, Imran Khan (Captain). Kharry Pierre, Jon-Russ Jagessar, Daniel St Clair, Kerwin Sirjù, Kavesh Kantasingh.