‘Undercover’ to produce the goods

Undercover Brother, blinkered for the first time, attempts to recoup recent losses in a nine-runner Nursery Handicap over five furlongs of Kempton polytrack tonight, when this Captain Gerrard colt will again be mount of David O’Meara’s stable jockey, computer champion, Danny Tudhope.

Ten days ago, off the back of a ‘career-best’ effort on ‘good to firm’ Ripon, the money was down at Catterick but, on a softer surface, Undercover Brother failed to replicate anything like his previous time-handicap mark and was comfortably beaten nigh on three lengths by Bahuta Nacha.

We’re convinced blinkers aren’t necessary and Undercover Brother will fare much better on this artificial surface which, incidentally, has been criticised by several jockeys during the last month.

Kempton racecourse is due to be sold by our Jockey Club within the next three years and one of two complaints about neglect, lack of servicing and upgrading etc have reached my ears; others reckon it is riding much faster, which should suit Undercover Brother, clear ‘best-in’ and worth a serious each-way bet with three places on offer.

Serious betting is all about participating on a level playing field; all-weather racing offers that which is why we specialise as against often guessing about prospects on ‘heavy’ turf-flat meetings.

Earlier Ayr, for example, will be extremely demanding, ‘soft’ might well be an understatement!

Also under floodlights Rotherhithe is a confident nap for the fourteen-runner Novice Auction Stakes over seven furlongs; this once-raced Robyn Brisland-trained Finjaan filly nearly upset a spectacular gamble on Escape The City over a similar distance at ‘good to firm’ Redcar last month, beaten half a length. Others were four lengths and upwards in arrears.

Rotherhithe has a ‘special’ look, will be advantaged by conditions, which include a 5lbs fillies’ allowance, and Tom Marquand is booked; all signals are in place for a smooth journey.

Also on a retrieving mission will be Symbol, one of twelve ‘decs’ for the ‘aged’ Maiden Stakes over twelve furlongs; three weeks ago James Fanshawe’s charge, a 30/100 chance, was narrowly beaten by our selection, Romina, but FOURTEEN LENGTHS clear of the rest.