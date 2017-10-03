D/Force, Morv’t Caledonia and N/E Stars all progress in FA Trophy

Devorn Jorsling scored five goals, with his first three converted from the penalty spot, as Defence Force’s Pro League outfit marched into the FA Trophy 2017 Round-of-16 with a comprehensive 10-0 win over Eastern Football Association (EFA) side Trinity Rangers on Sunday.

Jorsling, the Pro League’s all-time top scorer, was clinical versus ‘keeper Jerry Woodley, who stood between the sticks for Trinity Rangers down at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium, to net from the spot in the 9th, 24th and 27th minutes.

Jorsling, the 33-year-old veteran Defence Force forward who scored the opening goal in his side’s 3-0 win over Belmont FC in the Round-of-64 a fortnight ago, also scored late in either half (45th & 80th minutes) from open play to finish with five goals to his name against Trinity Rangers while teammate Hashim Arcia scooped a hat-trick, scoring in the 31st, 83rd and 84th minutes for the six-time former champions.

Forward Kellon Serrette (42nd minute) and winger Jemel Sebro (55th minute) also had a goal in the romp for coach Marvin Gordon’s Army/Coast Guard combination.

Fellow Pro League clubs Morvant Caledonia United and FA Trophy holders North East Stars also progressed out of Round-of-32 action on Sunday.

North East Stars defeated hosts Pitchmen FC 4-2 at the La Brea Recreation Ground. Derek King’s men took charge of the contest with Kishun Seecharan (6th minute), Kerry Baptiste (19th minute) and Jomoul Francois (23rd minute) sending the visitors in at the break with a 3-nil cushion.

Elijah Alleyne gave the Pitchmen belief with a quick-fire double, netting in the 79th and 81st minutes, but Giovanni Abraham’s debut goal for the Stars first team in the 84th minute put the match out of the visitors reach.

Elsewhere at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, three-time former champions Morvant Caledonia rallied from an early one-goal deficit to level 1-1 late through a Sheldon Holder strike before ousting Super League’s Stokely Vale United 4-3 on penalties.

Round-of-32 play resumes on Wednesday 4 Oct. with three more Pro League versus Super League clashes among other fixtures. Pro League leaders W Connection are against Super League’s cellar-placed Bethel United from 3:45pm at Mannie Ramjohn Stadium; San Juan Jabloteh will host Defence Force’s Super League side from 5pm at Barataria Oval; and Police FC will welcome UTT at the Police Barracks from 6pm.

Meanwhile the highly anticipated Club Sando-Guaya United clash has been shifted to Thursday 5 Oct. from 3:30pm at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium.

Also on Thursday, MIC-IT St. Ann’s Rangers will host Fire Services Central Football Association side that narrowly defeated Tobago’s Black Rock FC 4-3 in their rescheduled Round-of-64 fixture on Sunday.