Guatemala sweeps T&T vball men

T&T senior men’s volleyball team failed in their bid to qualify for a second chance at qualifying to next year’s FIVB World Championship after a straight sets loss to Guatemala in their fifth placed playoff at the 2017 NORCECA Men’s Continental Championship on Sunday night.

Playing at the US Olympic Training Centre, Colorado Springs, Denver, Colorado, Guatemala defeated T&T 25-18, 25-10, 25-15 in the fifth-place match to claimed fifth place and the second and final berth into NORCECA’s second-chance World Championship qualification tournament that will take place later this fall featuring Cuba, Puerto Rico and Mexico as well.

Guatemala, which finished the tournament with three straight wins after finishing third in the three-team Pool A, was led by Erik Flores and Andy Leonardo’s 13 points apiece, Wagner Chacon contributed 12 points in the victory, while Carlos Lopez recorded ten points.

T&T captain Ryan Stewart and Mikheil Hoyte, each had seven point but they could not stop the Central Americans who dominated on serves 7-0, and held an 8-5 margin in blocks.

Speaking after the match, T&T coach Sean Morrison first congratulated his opponents on their win.

He said, “First of all, congratulations to Guatemala. They played a great match and we didn’t play well. We didn’t attack, didn’t pass, didn’t block and just didn’t play our volleyball. Guatemala kept slowing us down. They touched all our attacks. They were always leading us. They were not stuff blocking us, but soft touches to allow them to score. We didn’t play any volleyball today. It is another great experience for us. We should have been better. It is a hard loss for us, but we got to work harder next time.”

Stewart added: “We are disappointed that we loss. But yet, I am still proud of our guys. We are a team, one unit. We win together, lose together. We wanted to win together, but it didn’t happen. But we still put everything out there. I am still proud of these guys. More volleyball to look forward to in the future.”

Guatemala Coach Julio Dominguez: “Well from the very first point, our attitude was the key. That was my first command to the team. It was great since we reached our goal, ending in fifth place to qualify for the next phase.”

Guatemala Captain Gerardo Gonzalez: “From the very first point, our attitude was the key. And our service was very good. It is great to win. Actually, when we lost to USA and Dominican Republic, our goal was to still qualify for the World Championship. Now that we can have that chance, we have to get to the next phase with Cuba and Puerto Rico. That was what we were reaching and we actually did it.”

In the final, USA captured the title for a ninth time with a 25-17, 25-10, 25-12 victory over Dominican Republic to finish the tournament with a 5-0 record while Dominican Republic finished 3-2 and also qualified to the FIVB World Championship in Italy & Bulgaria, next year.

Canada earned the third and final spot to the FIVB World Championship from the ten-team tournament with a 21-25, 25-13, 27-25, 25-18 win over Mexico.

Martinique concluded its first-ever NORCECA Men’s Continental Championship on a winning note by defeating Costa Rica 10-25, 25-21, 24-26, 25-21, 15-12 in the seventh-place match while St Vincent & the Grenadines rallied to defeat rival St Lucia 22-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-15 to finish in ninth place.