Kerry cops fourth title, Koylass cruises

For a tournament plagued by rain, the final day on Sunday was surprisingly warm and windy for tennis players at the St Augustine Recreation Club’s Junior Tennis Tournament. Three of its four courts saw final matches being played simultaneously with the extra one used as a warm-up court.

Under beautiful blue skies, at what is one of the country’s most well-kept tennis facilities, Kyle Kerry captured his fourth title of the season. This has certainly been his year, from the Lease Operators Junior Tournament in June to success at the Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament in July to now. Coming up against Ethan Wong in the Under-14 Boys singles final, Kerry triumphed 6-1, 6-2. Then, he partnered with Wong to beat the pair of Josh Gonsalves and Alex Durand in the Under-14 boys doubles final.

Another highlight of the day was Victoria Koylass’ victory over Kelsey Leitch in the Under-16 girls singles final. Koylass was favourite and she showed why, hardly giving Leitch any room to recover in a straight sets 6-1, 6-2 win. To their right, the Under-14 Girls’ singles final was being played concurrently. Alisha Alexis was made to work hard to win the first set 6-4. From there, she found life easy to go on and cruise to a 6-2 second set victory and win the match in straight sets.

On the third court, Anya King took on Osenyone Nwokolo in the ladies Under-18 singles final and won. In partnering with Nwokolo, King also won the girls 16 and 18 doubles titles, beating Koylass and Stephanie Sirju. It was, however, no walk in the park. It went to a tiebreak where it ended 4-1, 2-4 (10-3).

Zara Guran won the round robin in the Girls Under-12 singles with Jordane Dookie coming in second. In the boys version, Tyler Hart beat Nathan Martin 4-0, 4-0 to win the title. He then combined with Tim Pasea to win the round robin in the doubles against Nathan Martin and Jace Quashie.