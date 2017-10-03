King keeps Tranquil unbeaten in NZ

Felicia King drew much of the attention on Sunday, guiding Tranquility Secondary to its fifth straight win to end round one as the clear leader of the North Zone standings in the Secondary Schoolgirls Football League.

King produced five goals in Tranquility’s huge 8-0 victory over Success Laventille in Port-of-Spain, which helped her team continue its unbeaten run and sit on top of the six-team table with 15 points.

Her teammates Shania Lewis, Iysha Lewis and Megan Diaz netted a goal each in the lopsided affair.

In other matches played in the zone, St Joseph Convent crushed St Francois Girls, 6-0 while Diego Martin Central topped Bishop Anstey Port-of-Spain, 3-0.

Jelese Alexander scored four goals to ease undefeated Signal Hill past Goodwood Secondary, 11-0, to remain in charge of the Tobago Zone with 15 points after five matches.

Alexander got support from Gamelia Waldron and Avonelle Loraine, who netted a double each with their team-mates Celine Loraine, Ashante Campbell and Crystal Toney also getting on the score sheet with one apiece.

One of its closest challengers for the top position, Scarborough Secondary, also had success that afternoon, beating Pentecostal Light and Life, 4-0. Akeisha James, Jaydime Mohammed, Ayesha Leith and Nia Davis were on target for the winner.

The other match saw fourth-place Speyside High edge Mason Hall 2-1, thanks to goals from Khaliyah Arthur and Shivern McKenzie. Jennifer Maxine hit the lone goal for Mason Hall.

Results

North Zone

Success Laventille 0 vs Tranquility Secondary 8 (Felicia King 5, Shania Lewis, Iysha Lewis, Megan Diaz)

D/Martin Central 3 vs Bishop Anstey POS 0

St Joseph Convent 6 vs San Francois Girls 0

South Zone

Pleasantville Secondary 1 vs Fyzabad Secondary 1

Point Fortin East 3 vs San Fernando East 0. (San Fernando forfeited)

St Joseph Convent 2 vs Penal Secondary 6

East Zone

St Augustine Secondary 6 vs Bishop Anstey East 0

San Juan North 1 vs Valencia Secondary 2

Tobago Zone

Signal Hill Secondary 11 (Jelese Alexander 4, Gamelia Waldron 2, Avonelle Loraine 2, Celine Loraine, Ashante Campbell, Crystal Toney) vs Goodwood Secondary 0

Scarborough Secondary 4 (Akeisha James, Jaydime Mohammed, Ayesha Leith, Nia Davis) vs Pentecostal L&L 0

Speyside High School 2 (Khaliyah Arthur, Shivern McKenzie) vs Mason Hall Secondary 1 (Jennifer Maxine).