Ruiz gets best fighter award

Welterweight boxing champion Kyleron Ruiz seems ready to defend his title at the upcoming National Boxing Championship in November when he gave a polished and victorious display against Joshua Sylvester at Saturday’s Community Boxing Programme at the Cosmic Boxing Gym in Marabella.

Ruiz, who represents Potential Boxing Gym under coach Ralph Peterkin and trainer Floyd Trumpet, forced referee La Toya Providence to intervene and stop the contest in the second round, much to the delight of the fans who made their way to the venue. Ruiz was later voted fighter of the night and has now shifted his focus on the national championship, the Caribbean Development Tournament in St Lucia, the Central American and Caribbean Games (CAC) and the Commonwealth Games in April next year, among other tournaments. His fight was one of six on the night that selectors will use to chose an Elite boxing team to represent T&T in the future.

Nyrell Hosein, the country’s bright young fighter from the Biomel Boxing Gym, was also on show in the 50kg division, prevailing over Richie Ralph of the Youth Training Centre to catch the eyes of selectors, however his colleague Densil Massy could not follow in his footsteps as he went down to Randhir Harry of Fine Line Fight Factory in the 64kg category by unanimous decision.

In another bout Shawn Joseph (World Class Boxing Gym) got the better of Jesse Beckles of the Cosmic gym on points and YTC’s Josiah Hunte defeated Nathan Debesette (Biomel Boxing Gym) by split decision in the 69kg contest. His victory has now put him as a potential candidate to face Ruiz in the future. In another fight Tyrone St Clair of Siparia Boxing Gym denied the home club its only attempt at victory on the night, when he defeated Shakir Fleming by split decision.

