Lewis, Eccles to lead hockey teams for Pan Am
Hockey ace Alanna Lewis and Solomon Eccles were yesterday chosen to lead a 12-member Women’s and Men’s teams to contest the Indoor Pan American Hockey Cup in Georgetown Guyana next week, October 16-21.
Both teams will play in separate round-robin tournaments that will comprise hockey powerhouses Argentina and Canada for the right to qualify for the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Berlin Germany in February next year. Apart from Canada and the Argentines, the local women will be up against Barbados, Guyana, Uruguay and the United States while Eccles and company will have to get past Argentina, Canada, Barbados, Guyana and Mexico. Only the winner of each group will advance to the World Cup.
Both teams will have reasonably good chances to qualify, Reyah Richardson, the T&T Hockey Board secretary believes as the country’s men and women’s teams have played at separate indoor world cups back in the 2006 and 2003 respectively.
She believes while the Canadians and Argentines may be the strongest teams in the Pan Am region in the outdoor version of the game, but they can be beaten at the indoor format.
Strangely though the Canadians represented the region at he world cup following the last Pan Am qualifiers back in 2015.
Both T&T teams comprise a blend of youth and experience.
Lewis will be supported goalkeepers Kayla Marie-Escayg and Petal Derry, as well as Krtistin Thompson, Savannah De Freitas and Zene Henry. For the men Eccles has been joined by veteran Dwain Quan Chan, Jordon Reynos, Mark Ayen and Akim Toussaint, Marcus James and Mickell Pierre among others.
Men:
Ron Alexander (GK)
Reiza Hosien (GK)
Dwain Quan Chan
Aidan De Gannes
Jordan Reynos
Solomon Eccles (Captain)
Mark Ayen
Jordan Vieira
Kristein Emmanuel
Akim Toussaint
Marcus James
Mickell Pierre
Technical Team:
Manager - Denise Kirth Davis
Head Coach - Raphael Govia
Assistant Coach - Darren
Cowie
Women:
Kayla-Marie Escayg (GK)
Petal Derry (GK)
Alanna Lewis (Captain)
Shaniah De Freitas
Arielle Williams
Amanda George
Savannah De Freitas
Blair Wynne
Brittney Hingh
Kristin Thompson
Zene Henry
Krizia Layne
Technical Team:
Manager - Valisha Sylvester
Head Coach - Jerazeno Bell
WALTER ALIBEY
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online