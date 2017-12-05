‘Secret’ to be revealed!

Felisa, encountering an allweather surface for the first time yesterday, is a time-handicap ‘good thing’ if able to cope with Lingfield polytrack in an eleven- runner Nursery Handicap over seven furlongs; no reason to believe she can’t!

Ironically this Multiplex filly was ‘sold’ to a client of mine of mine when a private deal was done after Felisa won a seller at Leicester during September; unfortunately no money was forthcoming and trainer David Evans subsequently sold her to King Power Racing, whose owners control 2016 Premier League champions, Leicester City!

My youth was spent playing football and a couple of appearances for ‘City’ resulted but it dawned on a very young teenager that footballers in the early sixties were ‘slaves’ on less than £1000 a year!

No commission on transfers; our record goal-scoring ‘machine’, Arthur Rowley, once painted the Filbert Street grandstand during close season, for extra money!

How times have changed, so glad my focus was redirected to racing journalism, a proper job which left me buzzing Monday after Archie Stevens landed this column a 22/1 winner; a similar, enjoyable, sensation to scoring one of hundreds of goals in the Leicester City soccer leagues.

Felisa stays this trip well and was a close fourth, beaten two lengths under Fran Berry, over course and distance at the Midlands track five weeks ago; a replication should suffice. Twoyear- olds are ‘my family’ every season.

What beats Grace’s Secret in the thirteen-runner Nursery Handicap over a mile of Newcastle tapeta tonight will win; an extra furlong should suit this Ed Walker-trained Mastercraftsman filly ideally because her strong finishing effort, when a close third at Lingfield recently, represented a ‘career-best’ effort.

Graham Lee rides, that’s a positive. Move It Move It also comes into the following Nursery Handicap over six furlongs off the back of a ‘CB’ last time out over seven of this unique Gosforth Park track; presumably Keith Dalgleih’s charge will be powering home under Peter Makin in the closing stages.