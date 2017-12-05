Bishop Anstey cops first InterCol title

It was a tearful end to Pleasantville Secondary’s players—and in particular goalkeeper Celine Hypolite—who had six goals fired past her in a 0-6 defeat in yesterday’s Coca Cola National Girls InterCol final at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, by Bishop Anstey Port-of-Spain, which copped its first ever title.

The outstanding Ranae Ward spearheaded the win with a hat-trick, as well as a double from Brittany Williams and another from Kianna Alexander, whose powerful drive from a centre took a wicked deflection off defender Kayla Maillard before beating the keeper.

Hypolite was drawn to tears after the third goal and literally had to be persuaded to stay on the pitch by her team-mates.

Ward, who had played her last match for the school, was expectedly voted Player of the Match, which was coupled with a sub-par performance by the southerners.

It started as early as the ninth-minute when Ward found herself surprisingly alone from a through-ball and fired past a stranded Hypolite for the opener.

Shantell Murrel should have given her team a second goal in the 24th, when her pace down the left flank put her on a one-on-one with Hypolite. But this time the custodian was quick enough to stop Murrel on the first attempt and also on the follow-up.

Her team though appeared to have been asking too much of her when Kimberly Samboochan handled the ball in the box, and Ward beat her from the penalty spot in the 26th minute. Pleasantville’s failure to bring its ‘A’ game allowed Bishop’s captain Leah Dos Santos with two chances to extend the advantage, which she declined. In the 41st minute Dos Santos was picked out from a pin-point cross from the left side and with only Hypolite to beat, she fired a weak attempt that Hypolite touched wide before the break.

But Dos Santos made up for her previous missed chances when she was hacked down in the box only a minute after the resumption, and Williams picked her spot from the penalty mark and beat Hypolite for her team’s third.

Later Ward, with a searching run down the right flank centred perfectly for Alexander, whose thunderous shot cannoned off a defender before going into the goal for the fourth in the 73rd minute.

The goal increased the flow of tears down Hypoilte’s cheeks, as her disenchantment led to two other goals

WALTER ALIBEY

