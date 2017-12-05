Emrit excited by Windies call-up

T&T all rounder Rayad Emrit has been called up by the West Indies selectors for the upcoming T20 internationals against New Zealand in that country later this month.

Emrit’s name was among those called for the three-match T20 series.

Speaking about his elevation to the West Indies team he said:”I am happy to be part of the West Indies T20 squad to New Zealand. It was definitely a long wait but I am excited about the new challenge. God is Great!”

Emrit has been called up for the first time in this format. A medium-fast bowler and powerful lower-order batsman, he played two ODIs for Windies a decade ago in India. Missing out though is fellow countryman, the dangerous Evin Lewis, who opted out for personal reasons.

On the selection of the T20 squad, chairman of selectors Courtney Browne said: “The selection of Emrit is to fill one of the all-rounder roles. He has always been on the fringes of selection and now gets his opportunity.

“He is a whole-hearted player, and has been a consistent performer in our domestic competitions and so the opportunity has now presented itself for him to join our T20I squad.

“Our T20I team has been playing well and continues to develop. Our strength and depth lies within the vast experience of our senior players, and good performances from some of our young players who draw their strength and learn from the senior players, so the battle against the Black Caps should make for an exciting series as they are ranked above us in this format.

Commenting on the ODI squad, Browne said: “Miller has played ODI cricket previously. Along with his vast experience in our domestic competitions, we felt that he is the right fit to form a part of our ODI bowling unit at this time. With the World Cup qualifiers fast approaching, we felt that this is not the right time to introduce an inexperienced slow bowler.”

He said: “This series against New Zealand and our CWI Regional Super50 Cup next year are the only chances we will have for preparation prior to the World Cup qualifiers, which are scheduled to be played next March in Zimbabwe.

“So these matches will be used to help us identify the players that will play during the qualifiers, and this is why we have also taken the opportunity to introduce Ronsford Beaton.

“Though, he is more known for his pace and variations in T20I cricket, we believe he can add value within our ODI bowling unit.”

ODI SQUAD

Jason Holder (Captain), Jason Mohammed (Vice Captain), Sunil Ambris, Ronsford Beaton, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Nikita Miller, Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell, Marlon Samuels, Kesrick Williams.

T20I SQUAD

Carlos Brathwaite (Captain), Samuel Badree, Ronsford Beaton, Rayad Emrit, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Marlon Samuels, Jerome Taylor, Chadwick Walton, Kesrick Williams.