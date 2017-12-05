Laquis takes South veterans title

PowerGen’s Anthony Laquis secured men’s veterans crown in the San Fernando (South Zone) Zone Table-Tennis Tournament when he battled past club-mate Bob Roopnarine in straight sets at Petrotrin Sports Club, Guaracara Park, Pointe-a-Pierre on Friday .

In the title-match, Laquis prevailed 16-14, 11-6, 11-8 to make amends in the Open Singles final to Catherin Spicer.

When play resumed on the final night of competition with quarterfinal matches, Laquis defeated Bertin Lorick 11-5, 11-8, 11-9; Clinton Cardinal stopped Brian Demming 11-8, 11-6, 11-5; Bob Roopnarine ousted Roger Evans 11-6, 11-8, 11-7 and Faiz Mohammed dumped Laurenston Special 11-4, 11-3, 11-5.

And in the semifinals, Laquis overcame Petrotrin’s Cardinal 11-5, 11-8, 8-11, 11-5 while Roopnarine rallied past fellow PowerGen player Mohammed 12-10, 5-11, 11-8, 2-11, 11-6.

When the tournament served off on Thursday, Laquis topped his three-player round-robin group with wins over Edwin Caines 11-6, 11-5, 11-6 and Special 11-5, 11-3, 11-13, 11-8 while Special defeated Cains 11-6, 11-7, 14-12 for the runner-up spot to book a last-eight spot.

In Group Two, Mohammed humbled Brian Demming 11-4, 7-11, 11-7, 11-4 and Vinood Maharaj 11-4, 14-12, 11-9 while Demming was second after he battled past Maharaj 9-11, 11-7, 11-9, 7-11, 12-10.

Cardinal was the form player in Group Three and rallied past Mannie Bheemul 11-7, 11-5, 8-11, 11-6, Kazim Mohammed 11-6, 11-6, 11-4, and Evans, 7-11, 11-8, 7-11, 11-7, 11-5.

Evans took second spot in the four-player group courtesy wins over Bheemul 8-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-7, 14-12, and Mohammed 11-7, 11-7, 8-11, 10-12, 11-1.

And in Group Four, Roopnarine took top spot after his victories over David Ramdin 13-11, 11-7, 11-4, Lorick 7-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-8, and Cyrill Balbosa, 11-4, 11-6, 11-7.

Lorick was second thanks to his victories over Ramdin 7-11, 12-10, 11-8, 11-8 and Balbosa 11-4, 11-7, 6-11, 11-2.

Also on Thursday night, third seeded Catherine Spicer of PowerGen sprang a surprise when she outplayed top ranked club-mate Anson Lowkie in straight sets 11-6, 11-9, 13-11 to lift the San Fernando (South Zone) Zone Table-Tennis Tournament Open Singles title at the same venue.

Earlier in the semifinal round, Spicer whipped Darrion Phillip 11-6, 9-11, 12-10, 11-9 and Lowkie overcame Wesley Dookhoo 11-5, 11-2, 11-5.