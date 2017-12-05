Stop making promises that cannot be fulfilled

There are individuals who are manipulative, dishonest and disingenuous and who appear to believe in concepts such as good governance, accountability and equity, but that’s the furthest thing from the truth.

These individuals are impediments in the way of progress as sports in T&T is facing a difficult time not only because of economic and financial issues.

Unless, there is a significant mindset, attitude and culture shift, the light at the end of the tunnel will remain far away because too much time has to be spent managing egos rather than managing performance.

We must ask ourselves a few questions such as: How do we produce the best results possible? How do we help people achieve their goals and reach their full potential in their sport? How do we optimise the performances of our athletes, coaches administrators? The T&T Olympic Committee (TTOC) and The T&T Commonwealth Games Association (TTCGA) at this time in its history are athlete-centred and focused organisations. Serving in a support role is the centre—of our mindset and attitude—our objective is to add value to the athletes, coaches and affiliated sport organisations.

We strive daily to improve our effectiveness and efficiency as we move from vision to achievement.

It is of immense frustration to face the reality that—regardless of what people preach—in the end they are only interested in following the money and having access to that money.

Corruption, waste and malfeasance have had a devastating negative impact on sport in T&T.

Now that the country is facing its darkest economic and financial circumstances in decades.

While those who have benefited from the corruption and waste seek to hide in the shadows to continue to siphon money away from productive and progressive programmes and initiatives.

If we don’t have the money to do certain things at this point in time or at any point for a matter of fact. Let’s speak the truth and stop turning T&T into a fool’s paradise.

EDITOR’S NOTE

Brian Lewis is the President of the TTOC and TTCGA. The views expressed are not necessarily those of the TTOC or TTCGA.