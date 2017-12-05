After spending almost a decade in prison and facing two trials, a 31-year-old man from Maraval was yesterday freed of charges which accused him of murdering two men by a bar in St James.
T&T Equestrian Association hosts special athletes
Feelings of joy engulfed the children from the T&T Equestrian Association’s programmes’, as well as, the Princess Elizabeth Centre and the Cascade School for the Deaf, last Sunday, as they competed in and watched a variety of equestrian events at the San Antonio Stable in Gran Couva.
The occasion titled “Bridles and Brunches” was a fundraiser and ‘fun day’ organized by the T&T Equestrian Association, and aimed at celebrating the special athletes of the association.
The children were awestruck as they participated in a variety of equestrian events such as, dressage test, capture the flag and pole bending events.
The show-stopping performance of the day saw both coaches and experienced riders compete in a “chase me Charlie” jumping competition, which the kids thoroughly enjoyed.
For their spirited efforts, after a fun-filled day, each child was given a ribbon, which was met with rousing cheers and applause from the audience.
