T&T Equestrian Association hosts special athletes

Feelings of joy engulfed the children from the T&T Equestrian Association’s programmes’, as well as, the Princess Elizabeth Centre and the Cascade School for the Deaf, last Sunday, as they competed in and watched a variety of equestrian events at the San Antonio Stable in Gran Couva.

The occasion titled “Bridles and Brunches” was a fundraiser and ‘fun day’ organized by the T&T Equestrian Association, and aimed at celebrating the special athletes of the association.

The children were awestruck as they participated in a variety of equestrian events such as, dressage test, capture the flag and pole bending events.

The show-stopping performance of the day saw both coaches and experienced riders compete in a “chase me Charlie” jumping competition, which the kids thoroughly enjoyed.

For their spirited efforts, after a fun-filled day, each child was given a ribbon, which was met with rousing cheers and applause from the audience.