Boxing Board under fire

The T&T Boxing Board of Control, being led by Attorney Barry Ishmael, has come under attack from a few boxing promoters, particularly Bharrath Ramoutar, for its reluctance to provide financial assistance for the sport’s development.

Ramoutar, a long standing coach and promoter at Fine Line Fight Club, has accused the Board of spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on activities such as a boxing symposium for Women and a Pink Gloves Fitness Programme that appeared to have benefited its members only, rather than the sport. Ramoutar told Guardian Media Sports the board has not spent a single cent on professional boxing since its inception back in 2015, disregarding section 17(e) of its Act which explains the way funds of the board are to be used.

It states “In making grants or donations to any amateur boxing associations or in the furtherance of professional boxing, or to such charitable objects as it may think fit.”

“From the monies spent on the Symposium for Women in the sport at the highly priced Hotel Marriott, only two recognized fighters attended last year, while the entire boxing fraternity stayed away as a silent form of protest to what is happening. It tells you that there is a clear disconnect between the board and the fraternity” Ramoutar said.

Like many other sports, boxing was hard-hit by the ongoing economic crisis as its team for the Caribbean Championship in St Lucia next week has had to remain at home due to lack of funding. Bharrath said the blame for this must be placed squarely at the hands of the board, due to its bad spend over the past year or two.

He described the board as ‘wicked’, saying not only does its members not attend cards, but have refused to assist the same Women boxers that it held the symposium for.

In response Ishmael directed promoters and other stakeholders to Section Three of the Act which states- “(1) No member of the Board shall be interested in the administration or executive of any promoting body or professional boxing (2) No member of the Board shall be interested in any promoter or receive payment of any kind from such promoter or promoting bodies. (3) Any member of the Board disregarding the provisions of this section shall cease to be a member of the Board.”

According to the local boxing boss, previous boards may have acted illegally by providing funds to promoters but his will not.

He said it was because of this and other questionable practices in the past that his board has had to clear huge debts, as well as source additional funding from government to pay National Insurance for its members, as it was not paid in the past.

Ishmael made it clear the board is a regulatory body and not to provide funding for athletes to go to the Olympics or for professional cards, and directed promoters to seek funding from the Sport Company of T&T or the Ministry of Sports.

From a minimal budget the board has to date, done a Level One and Two programme to certify coaches, referees and judges at a cost of $90, 000: provided grants and equipment to gyms and has sought to increase the participation of women in the sport through the fitness and pink gloves programmes. Ishmael said due to the lack of funding his board has been literally running on fumes and has been struggling to stay afloat.

WALTER ALIBEY

