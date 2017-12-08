Connection, Police chase FA Cup honours

It will be football and fete tonight when T&T Pro League big wigs W Connection tackle Police FC in the final of the T&T Football Association FA Cup Tournament at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva at the 8pm.

Connection will be looking for its fifth FA title while the Lawmen have been given an ultimatum from Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams to secure at least one silverware for the season, which incidentally could be its fourth title in the country’s most prestigious competition.

Football fans are expected to be treated to a epic all-inclusive encounter for the price of just $50, which will include hot tasty doubles, pies, nuts and hot dogs, as well as two drinks courtesy the TTFA and its president David John Williams who said all is being done to provide a true FA Cup experience.

In addition to the eats and drinks, there will be free entertainment from soca artistes Preedy and others, and the opportunity to win $1, 000 through a dash-for-cash incentive as well as one of three hampers as door prizes. However for the price of $30 fans will be exposed to football and soca music entertainment.

On Wednesday both Police and W Connection captains Adrian Foncette and Hughton Hector promised fans an entertaining match.

According to Hector, Police has done very well this season and any time they play against them it ends up in a physical encounter. However, he believes that because of his team’s successes at the First Citizens Cup, it will be even more confident against its opponents.

Connection’s triumph at the First Citizens Cup came even as it surrendered the T&T Pro League title to North East Stars.

Hector noted his players’ disappointment at not winning the League was forgotten by their achievement at the First Citizens Cup.

This year’s FA Cup carries a price tag of approximately $450, 000 with the winner tonight to cash in on close to $150, 000 which includes the $100, 000 first prize and the earnings from each round.

John-Williams also promised an experience that will see the trophy being brought on to the field by the T&T Regiment as it is done internationally and other surprises which he will reveal today.

Today’s feature match will be preceded by a clash between the country’s Under-20 Women’s footballers, preparing for the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier in January and the Senior Women’s team that will comprise marquee players Moriah Shade and Tasha St Louis among many others at 5pm.

WALTER ALIBEY

