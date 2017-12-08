Red Force collapse against Scorpions

T&T Red Force threw away a good start to end the opening day of their CWI PCL clash against the Jamaica Scorpions on 243 all out at Sabina Park in Jamaica, yesterday.

The T&T boys second in the standings reached 170 for three before losing their last seven wickets for the addition of 73 runs. The Scorpions at the close were 16 without loss.

T&T got off to a good start thanks to the inform Amir Jangoo and Jeremy Solozano. Jangoo went for 39 and Ewart Nicholson took over and batted beautifully in getting a half century of just 62 balls. While Jangoo and Solozano were at the crease, the T&T Red Force was in control but the fall of Nicholson for 50 led to a collapse.

The left handed Solozano who looked on control for most of his knock finally fell for 68 and despite 29 from Tion Webster, the T&T Red Force could not build on the early good work.

Medium pacer Durval Green continued his fine season with 4/45, while part time spinner John Campbell snared 4/40.

Volcanoes crash for 117

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – Guyana Jaguars, replying to Windward Islands Volcanoes’ first innings of 117, were 78 for two at the close on the opening day of their sixth round match in the Regional Four-Day Championship at the Guyana National Stadium, yesterday.

SCORES

RED FORCE 243 (Jeremy Solozano 62, Ewart Nicholson 50, Amir Jangoo 39, Tion Webster 29; John Campbell 4-40, Derval Green 4-45)

SCORPIONS 16 without loss

SCORES

VOLCANOES 117 (Tyrone Theophile 33, Dennis Smith 20; Veerasammy Permaul 5-40, Gudakesh Motie 2-11, Sherfane Rutherford 2-27)

JAGUARS 78 for two (Chandrapaul Hemray 29, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 27 not out; Sherman Lewis 2-32)