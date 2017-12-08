T&TCB hails Emrit’s selection

Outstanding Trinidad and Tobago allround cricketer Rayad Emrit has been commended for his resilience and perseverance after being called up to represent the West Indies in a T20 series against New Zealand.

The 36-year-old right-handed batsman is a penetrative seamer who has captained his native Trinidad and Tobago in regional competition.

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Azim Bassarath said that Emrit’s admirable qualities has enabled him to overcome obstacles that would prove insurmountable for many others.

“Despite his obvious national talent, leadership, and punishing work ethic, Emrit is only now being recognized for his match-winning qualities which he has demonstrated over and over again for the Red Force since making his debut in 2003,” said Bassarath.

“The entire Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board and the cricket community are elated that Rayad has been chosen to play for the West Indies and we are certain that he will do us all proud doing what he does best, which is giving more than 100 per cent on the field,” said Bassarath.

Emrit, who has played just the two ODIs for the West Indies, has represented various T20 franchises, even leading the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the latest edition of the Caribbean Premier League.

He is currently participating in the Bangladesh Premier League where he represents the Chittagong Vikings and has also plied his trade in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In 104 T20s, he has 118 wickets, averaging just over 20 and a fairly economical rate of 7.17 per over, apart from scoring 268 valuable runs.

Also included in the T20 squad are fellow T&T players Samuel Badree, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine and Kieron Pollard.

The first ODI of the three-match series will be played on December 20 in Whangerei.

T20I SQUAD

Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Samuel Badree, Ronsford Beaton, Rayad Emrit, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Marlon Samuels, Jerome Taylor, Chadwick Walton, Kesrick Williams

January 3: 3rd T20I - Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

ITINERARY

T20I series

December 29: 1st T20I - Saxton Oval, Nelson

January 1: 2nd T20I - Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui