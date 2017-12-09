Demurrell, Scipio help Wiley open with win

T&T’s Ashton Demurrell and Patrick Scipio helped their Wiley College basketball team open the Red River Athletic Conference with a win at Alumni Gymnasium in Texas, USA.

The Wiley College men, who shot 28 for 63 from the field, made a run in the second half and topped Jarvis Christian College in the opener 90-81 on Wednesday night.

The starting centre Demurrell, a junio at Wiley College, scored eight points, grabbed eight rebounds and also had a block. His teammate guard Scipio, a junior as well, who is a former student of the University of T&T (UTT) produced seven points, making three of free throws and had four boards for the Wildcats.

A 12-5 run in the first half helped Wiley College take a 40-32 half-time advantage. The Wildcats led by as many as 18 points in the second half. Jarvis Christian College didn’t go quietly. Taking advantage of two missed shots and two turnovers, the Bulldogs got within seven with 3:28 left in the game. Davis hit three straight shots to help spark a Wildcat run – which pushed their advantage to 14.

Wiley College, which entered with a 6-3 record in pre-season play, was to compete its final home match before Christmas on Friday night against Paul Quinn College.

Local basketballer Latisha Pitt is on the roster of the women’s team and her unit led from the tip in a 78-44 rout over Jarvis Christian College earlier. Pitt missed her two attempts at the basket but her presence was certainly felt on the defensive end, pulling down seven rebounds, a block, a steal and also had two assists in her 17 minutes of play.

Pitt and her teammates were to also take the floor on Friday in the first match of the double-header against Paul Quinn College.