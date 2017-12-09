Spoke Fuh Yuh Wheel for winning debut

Champion trainer Glenn Mendez has been having a great season and he will attempt to continue his winning streak today in the feature Maxsonic Elite Trophy over 1,100 metres on the main track at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

Mendez will be introducing an American-bred two-year-old named Spoke In Yuh Wheel and the juvenile will be ridden by the inform Ricky Jadoo and will tote 50 kilos. This horse back in October ran from the gates in 22 seconds and under the masterful preparation of Mendez. I am certain he will be ready to win on debut for owner SIR Stables. His stablemate Golden Choice must have outside shot as the likely favourite Set Sail beat him over course and distance earlier.

He is better off at the weights and most have a chance of turning the tables.

Set Sail from the Harold Chadee‘s barn is back to her best form but return to sprint after racing over 1,800m. With top-weight of 57.5 kilos, she will be go close but may be found wanting to an improver.

The consistent John O’Brien trained Desert Dancer will be ridden by apprentice Ri Hernandez and must be respected.

Post time is 12.15 pm.