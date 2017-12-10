Latchoo grateful for local support

T&T-born Rajesh Latchoo has made a call for coaches in this country to keep their country’s interest at heart but use ways and means of developing their trade even if it means having to take up opportunities outside of the country.

Latchoo is current the head coach of the Dominica men’s national team and is charged with leading the country’s football development after taking up the position eight months ago.

He worked in Trinidad for a few years well, as a coaching instructor with the T&T Football Association (TTFA) as well as women’s national Under-15 head coach, senior women’s assistant coach, head coach for Caledonia AIA, serving also at Barrackpore United as technical director.

He believes that T&T has coaches with the necessary experience and expertise to work at the helm in other countries in the region.

“We have coaches who are here and very capable of leading in other countries.

I took a decision to leave Trinidad and gain the experience outside because I think I can make a valuable contribution in Dominica and I am developing more every day,” he said.

“God has placed me in a good environment with good people. I feel at home in Dominica as my staff and the Dominica FA has given me the necessary support.

“As I look back I am grateful for the opportunity to observe and work with some of the best coaches and football personalities in Trinidad with people such as Anton Corneal, Jamaal Shabazz, Muhammad Isa, Marlon Charles, Keith Look Loy, Sam Phillip, Ricarda Nelson, Jerry Moe, Derick King, Ralph Nelson, Mike McCommie, Keith Jeffrey, Joseph Romero and Lincoln Phillips. These are just some of the people that God has blessed me with the opportunity to work with and help bring me to what I am today.”

Couva loss still affecting Twellman, US

Former United States player and ESPN analyst Taylor Twellman has been passionate in his words about the United States’ failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and the massive impact T&T’s 2-1 victory at the home of football in Couva in October, has had.

Twellman’s rant on camera went viral and this week the former New England Revolution explained clearly that he has not gotten over the loss and that the US will have a very tough time coming to terms with what happened.

“I had about 7-8 TVs on Bristol’s (ESPN) campus, and I was sitting with our leading research guy, Paul Carr. We had all the games on. It was very comfortable. Trinidad scored the second goal, and it made us say, ‘Wait a minute, this is interesting’. But there was still a part of me that said, ‘There are 27 scenarios for tonight’s games, 26 of them have the United States qualifying for at least the playoff’,” Twellman said.

“One out of 27, so why would I prepare for that scenario? I had no idea what I was going to say until about three minutes before we went on air, and Max Bretos and I looked and what we did live is not what we said we were going to do three minutes before coming on air.

“It was less about me, and more about the moment that the United States – with all the money and all those resources – can’t qualify for the World Cup. It still begs many questions, what are we doing? There’s that GIF of ‘What are we doing?’ that goes around but the reality is I still ask that question eight weeks later? What are we doing?”

EDITOR’S NOTE:

Shaun Fuentes served as an appointed FIFA Media Officer at the 2010 FIFA World Cup Finals and is also a CONCACAF Champions League and tournament’s press officer.