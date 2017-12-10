Sammy, Sookhan win Rebels draughts titles

Christopher Sammy and Marisha Sookhan emerged the winners of the Under-17 division in the Sangre Grande Rebels Draught Association (RDA) held its first ever competition in the region of Sangre Grande, last Sunday.

Sammy and Sookhan each walked away with the $1,000 and a trophy after winning the Boys’ and Girls’ category in the age-group, under the watchful eyes of parents, teachers and spectators in a tough competition, which saw action in five other age-groups. In the U-17 age-group, second-place finishers received $500 and third $300. This was an incentive for young and budding draught players to get more involved in the game according to Rudolph Jones, the Public Relations Officer of RDA.

The competition was held at the Association Compound, Brierley Street, Sangre Grande and was opened and catered mostly for school children, both boys and girls, ages ranging from six to 17 years.

In the U-10 division, Traveer Pattron was the boys’ winner while Sarah Williams claimed the top prize for the girls. Nicholas Willie was the champion in the infants category. The top three spots in these groupings won trophies while all participants received medals.

Jones told Guardian Media that the competition was geared to have a wide participation to select the best players and develop their skills in the game while others will be exposed to classes run by RDA.

“The competition was very competitive and attracted many young boys and girls, some demonstrating professional skills in the game,” he said.

“What was nice was (that) parents’ support was overwhelming and the competition were keenly contested. The objective being to identify potential draught players and develop their skills in this discipline.”

RALPH BANWARIE