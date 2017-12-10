Santa Rosa/Guaya chase TTSL title today

It’s do or die for both FC Santa Rosa and Hydro Tech Guaya United on the final day of League One play in the T&T Super League competition today.

Both can claim the title but the ‘Big Cannons’ of Santa Rosa have the upper hand with 50 points in the lead, needing to win to retain the crown it won last year when its faces the University of T&T from 3.30 pm at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar, Arima.

Santa Rosa coach Keith Look Loy has already made it clear his team will be pursuing a win to not only win the title, but write its name into the history book as the first team to win the title back-to-back.

His team would feel it has the measure of UTT having defeated them 2-0 when the teams last met during the season, but he told Guardian Media Sports he is expecting a difficult match.

Guaya on the other hand, in second position on 49 points, faces Defence Force at its Guayaguayare Recreation Ground home from 3:30pm needing to win.

Guaya also needs UTT to beat or draw with Santa Rosa for a realistic chance at copping the title.

Guaya’s smooth run was stopped by 1976 Phoenix on Thursday at Bon Accord, Tobago, a defeat that ensured Santa Rosa remain in front in the penultimate round of matches in the League. Guaya will be coming off a triumph in the League Cup, as well as consecutive wins over the Army Coast-Guard Combination when the teams square-off later today.

MATCHES

Hydro Tech Guaya United vs Defence Force, 2.30 pm at Guayaguayare Recreation Ground

FC Santa Rosa vs UTT, 3.30 pm at Larry Gomes Stadium

Siparia Spurs vs 1976 Phoenix, 3.30 pm at Palo Seco

QPCC vs Cunupia FC, 4pm at Hasely Crawford Stadium

Police FC vs WASA FC, 4 pm at St James Barracks

Bethel United vs Club Sando, 6 pm at Montgomery Recreation Ground, Tobago

Standings

Team P W D L GF GA GD PTS

1 FC Santa Rosa 21 15 2 3 52 15 37 50

2 Guaya United 21 15 4 2 61 24 37 49

3 Cunupia FC 21 13 3 5 45 29 16 42

4 1976 Phoenix FC 21 10 4 7 40 33 7 34

5 UTT 21 10 3 8 40 37 3 33

6 Defence Force FC 21 9 4 8 42 35 7 31

7 QPCC 21 9 4 8 33 32 1 31

8 Wasa FC 21 7 6 8 33 37 -4 27

9 Police FC 21 5 5 11 25 43 -18 20

10 Club Sando Moruga 21 5 4 12 43 50 -7 19

11 Bethel United 21 2 4 15 19 58 -39 10

12 Siparia Spurs 21 1 4 16 20 60 -40 9

WALTER ALIBEY

