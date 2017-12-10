Spoke In Yuh Wheel makes winning debut

Champion trainer Glenn Mendez continued his winning ways yesterday when he saddled two winners on the nine-race card, including the feature Maxsonic Elite Trophy winner Spoke In Yuh Wheel for owners the SIR Stables.

Punters had it correct when they made Spoke In Yuh Wheel the favourite at 1-2 to take the 1,100-metre feature event out at the main track at Santa Rosa Park, Arima. However, he had to repel the challenge of second favourite Set Sail by a head, to land the $18,275 prize in the time of 1:06.20.

When the starter sent them running, the American-bred juvenile Spoke In Yuh Wheel was not the best away as Wall Street set the early pace. However, after 200m Ricky Jadoo had the favourite in second spot tracking the field and the pace. He was followed by Golden Choice with Desert Dancer, Blue Oracle and Set Sail in touch.

At the far turn, Wall Street still held sway from the SIR Stable favourite, while Golden Choice kept close up in third with Blue Oracle, Desert Dancer and Set Sail still challenging and keeping the contest tight and interesting. Coming to the corner, Jadoo sent Spoke Fuh Your Wheel into the lead as Wall Street hoisted the white flag. Stablemate Golden Choice was the nearest pursuer while Carlos Rojas brought Set Sail down the outside to deliver her final challenge.

Jadoo asked Spoke In Yuh Wheel to quicken and the two-year-old son of Violence/Glengarra responded favourably and moved away from Golden Choice but Set Sail was not prepared to give up the challenge cutting into the lead of the favourite with every stride. But, try as Set Sail did the filly could not peg back Spoke In Yuh Wheel who was hand ridden by Jadoo to register a good strong victory. Jadoo’s kindness will no doubt be repaid.

Golden Choice was third with Blue Oracle staying on for fourth.

The day’s leading trainer, like last week, was champion trainer John O’Brien, who saddled four winners in Lancelot, King Arthur, Spoke In Yuh Wheel and Bridal Falls.

No jockey was able to ride two winners on the card.

Racing takes a break this Saturday and returns on Boxing Day for the Gold Cup and the St James and St Ann’s Stakes.