St Hillaire, Lewis seal gold at College meets

T&T’s Daniel St Hillaire in his opening meet at the University of Kentucky, picked up gold and silver medals on Friday evening at the Hoosier Open at the Indiane-Gladstein Field House in Bloomington, Indiana in the United States.

St Hillaire of Belle Garden, Tobago, clocked 32.83 seconds to win the men’s 300 metres. The freshman won the first of four heats in the timed final and recorded the fastest time overall.

Earlier, the Wildcats sprinter finished runner-up in the 60m dash in a time of 6.78. St Hillaire’s schoolmate T&T’s Kayelle Clarke was also active at the meet, placing fourth in both races she competed in. She crossed in 7.43 in the 60m, then later won the second of four heats in the 300m in 38.31 but just missed out on a top three finish.

Last weekend, Aaron Lewis also got his indoor season off right, winning a gold medal in the men’s 60m hurdles at the Navy Invitational in Annapolis, Maryland. The Coppin State University sophomore narrowly missed his own school-record in the 60m hurdles, winning the event in 7.95. The local sprinter also faced the starter in the 200m and placed fifth in a personal-record of 22.41.

Another T&T athlete, Coppin State senior Mark London crossed the line of the 1,500m in 4:12.21, to finish 11th of the 23 competitors. The Eagles duo Lewis and London will have over a month off until their next meet which is set for January 12 at the HBCU Challenge at The Armory in New York City.

There will be a number of T&T athletes, starting their indoor seasons in January including Louisiana State University sprinters, sophomores Akanni Hislop and Xavier Mulugata and junior Zakiya Denoon. The Tobago trio will see action at the Purple Tiger Invitational at the Carl Maddox Field House in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on January 5.

Last month, Hislop competed in the annual team pentathlon inside the Field House, a Thanksgiving tradition to wrap up the fall training season.

The annual LSU Track & Field Team Pentathlon is held the Tuesday before Thanksgiving each fall, while pitting the programme’s sprinters, hurdlers, jumpers and throwers against one another in a competition boasting the five events such as the 30-meter dash, standing long jump, standing triple jump, between the legs forward shot throw and overhead backward shot throw.

The men’s sprinters and hurdlers were runners-up for the day with Hislop contributing 325 points in his team’s overall 993 points.

Portious Warren, who joined the University of Alabama from Central Arizona where she had a prolific career which included her breaking the NJCAA national record in the shot put earlier this year, will compete in her first meet as part of the Crimson Tide women’s programme on January 12 at the University of Alabama-Brimingham (UAB) Blazer Invite at the Birmingham CrossPlex.