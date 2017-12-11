Ballesteros to ‘putt’ them away

Archie Stevens landed this column a resounding 22/1 success in an ‘aged’ handicap over five furlongs of Southwell fibresand seven days ago; Clare Ellam’s charge, again ridden by 5lbs apprentice, Patrick Pilley, returns to course and distance today for a similar assignment, front-running tactics are certain to be on the agenda.

They worked superbly for this seven-year-old Pastoral Pursuits gelding, a proven track specialist, but with his 7lbs penalty we wont be trying to supplement considerable gains; both Ballesteros and Racing Angel are likely ‘to have his number!’

The fascination of sprinting on the best ‘dash’ on this planet is immense; this time last week one was buoyant when a ‘eureka’ moment came about from fastidious analysis but following up is often difficult with penalties, and a much classier rival to overcome. Multi-raced Ballesteros is totally ‘different gravy’ and Racing Angel, a close fifth to Archie Stevens last week, is certain to be ‘on the premises’ as an eleven- strong field storms down the snow-covered straight; that’s right a ‘white carpet’ was laid yesterday morning!

Ballesteros is selected despite top-weight and I’ll be playing Racing Angel, (strong-finishing fifth to ‘Archie’ last Monday!) as an each-way saver; others will struggle to get among three placings unless unexpected improvement is forthcoming.

Anyone who watched another course and distance winner, On The Warpath, score unchallenged in the ‘deep stuff’ thirteen days ago wont be keen to oppose this Sir Mark Prescott-trained juvenile in the Novice Stakes over seven furlongs, but he’ll be prohibitively-priced and there is an alternative!

On the same card onceraced Magnetic Boundary and Fran Berry finished only a length behind odds-on winner Tallow with the rest nine lengths and upwards in arrears; the time-handicap mark indicates a serious rival to On The Warpath, a guaranteed placing!

‘Always be ready’ has always been my motto, I’ll have a serious punt on Magnetic Boundary for sure.

A smashing seven-race programme kicks-off with fourteen runners in the Nursery Handicap over a mile, recent unlucky Newcastle runner-up, Mr Carbonater, beaten a short-head over a similar distance at Newcastle, will be mount of Joe Gormley, a cracking 5lbs apprentice, destined for top grade in years to come.

That allowance sways me firmly in favour of Mr Carbonater, only the surface can beat him!