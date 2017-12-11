Charles-Fevrier praises his players intelligent play

W Connection head coach Stuart Charles-Fevrier expressed delight at his team’s triumph in Friday night’s TTFA FA Trophy Final to cap off the 2017 season at the Home of Football, Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Police FC.

“The objective was to finish the season on a high. We won the First Citizens’s Cup but we were not able to win the League this year so we really wanted to cap off our season with a victory in the FA Cup. And this year we were able to bring silverware to the club and also qualify for the Caribbean Club championship with the aim of qualifying Concacaf Champions League,” Charles-Fevrier told TTFA Media moments after the win.

“Tonight’s game was about making sure we won this trophy.

We played about six games in ten days and we hardly had time to train, with time for just recovering and playing. I knew it would be difficult for the players to give everything in terms of their physical abilities so I just spoke to them saying to play intelligently and manage the game. Scoring the two goals in the first half really set the platform in the second half to do exactly that which was to manage the game and get the result that would give us the trophy,” the St Lucian-born explaine W Connection captain Hughtun Hector was named “Most Valuable Player” and fittingly so as his double strike on the night propelled his team to the title. Surinamese Dimitri Apai continued his impressive run by giving the pre-game favourites the go ahead goal in the 32nd minute when he turned in a Marcus Joseph corner from close range. And W Connection double the lead on 45 minutes when Hector slid home from close up from another Joseph delivery.

Police, coached by Richard Hood, forced their way back into the contest when Jameel Perry drilled a left footed shot home in the 67th minute and Police would later have a couple close tries at levelling the scores as the clocked ticked.

W Connection sealed the deal on a counter when Neil Benjamin jnr raced down the right flank and played one over for Hector to head home for a 3-1 scoreline in added on time.

W Connection players were full of joy at the end as TTFA President David John-Williams presented the Trophy to captain Hector as their fans applauded from the stands.

The turn out included an enthusiastic crowd which were treated to a half-time performance by Soca artiste Preddy as well a many giveaways on the night. The T&T Senior Women defeated the U-20 Women 2-0 in the evening double- header programme.

Since the start of the tournament in 1927 there have been 35 different trophy winners with Malvern United and Maple Club claiming the most titles with seven each. The same FA Trophy has been used since the inception of the tournament.

Eight clubs have won consecutive FA Trophies: Everton (1929–32), Colts (1944–45), United British Oilfields Trinidad (1950– 51), Malvern United (1960–61), Maple Club (1970–72), ASL Sports Club (1982–83), W Connection (1999–2000), and Caledonia AIA (2012–13). However, there has not been any clubs to win consecutive FA Trophies on more than one occasion.