Ramdin, rain save Red Force

Skipper Denesh Ramdin and rain came to the assistance of the T&T Red Force yesterday, as their their sixth round Digicel CWI PCL clash against the Jamaica Scorpions ended in a draw at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

Starting the final day on 21/1 trailing the home team by 271 runs, the T&T Red Force lost quick wickets and it took a rearguard 40-run partnership between Ramdin and all rounder Imran Khan to take the team to 162/6 at tea. After the tea break just one run was added and rain came down to wash out the final session to give T&T a draw, with defeat staring them earlier on.

Ramdin was unbeaten on 52 when the rain came, while Khan was on 17. the man doing the damage for the Jamaicans was Reynard Leveridge who grabbed three wickets for 23 runs.

Red Force started the day on 21/1 and immediately lost a wicket, when Yannic Carriah had his stumps uprooted by the pacy Leveridge for a ‘duck’. His dismissal came at a crucial time and the Scorpions had their tails up. Ewart Nicholson who got a half century in the first innings was in next and played confidently in striking 17 with the help of two fours and a six. However, his adventurous innings ended with the score 47/3 putting T&T into further trouble.

Soon after T&T slipped to 62 for four, as the patient Jeremy Solozano was dismissed for 23 off 85 balls with three fours. All rounder Tion Webster came in and blasted the ball to all parts of the ground but his contribution of 30 took the score only to 120 before he fell. His 30, came off 44 balls with three fours and a six and he was able to add 58 runs with Ramdin for the fifth wicket. Roshan Primus came and went without scoring, until Ramdin found an able ally in Khan, to frustrate the Jamaicans until the heavens opened. The wicketkeeper/batsman scored his unbeaten 52 off 167 balls with three fours. Khan negotiated 80 balls for his 17.

T&T’s next match will be against the Barbados Pride at the Brian Lara Academy from Thursday.

SCOREBOARD

Red Force vs Scorpions

Red Force 1st inns 243 all out

Scorpions 1st inns 535 all out

Red Force 2nd inns

(overnight 21/1)

A Jangoo c Smith b Leveridge 9

J Solozano c&b Campbell 23

Y Carriah b Leveridge 0

E Nicholson c Griffith b Smith 17

D Ramdin not out 52

T Webster st Thomas b Jacobs 30

R Primus b Leveridge 0

I Khan not out 17

Extras 14

Total for 6 wkts 163

Fall of wkts: 21, 21, 47, 62, 120, 123.

Bowling: D Green 15-5-30-0, R Leveridge 11-5-23-3, O Smith 8-2-14-1, D Jacobs 23-10-43-1, J Campbell 11-2-36-1, F Allen 6-2-4-0, P Palmer 1-0-2-0.

Result: Match drawn

Points: Scorpions 12.6, Red Force 5.8

Player-of-the-Match: John Campbell (Scorpions)

Umpires: J Williams, G Brathwaite (Barbados)

Match referee: D Hayles

Reserve umpire: R Samuels