Erin takes SFA Big-Six
Erin FC captured its second title of the 2017 Southern Football Association season when it blanked Giants FC 3-0 in a virtual winner-take-all Premier Division Big-Six final round clash on Sunday at St Margarets.
The trio of Darren Alexis, Jason Gross and Natinni Jones got a goal each for Erin FC to end with 13 points from five matches to add to its recent League Cup finals win over Giants as well.
With the final round loss, Giants, which began ahead on the six-team table on goal-difference from Erin FC, slipped to third as Barrackpore FC United edged #9 United 3-2 at Palo Seco to end with ten points as well, and ahead of Giants on goal-difference, plus-seven to plus-six.
Last year’s Premier Division winner Pitchmen ended the campaign with a default victory over Serial Strikers.
Tomorrow, Giants will have a chance at redemption when it faces Barrackpore in the feature match of the Executive Cup semifinal at Morne Diablo, Ground from 8pm.
RESULTS
SFA PREMIER DIVISION
BIG SIX RESULTS:
Sunday December 10:
Erin FC 3 (Darren Alexis, Jason Gross,
Natinni Jones) vs Giants FC 0
Barrackpore United 3 (J. Neptune, D.
Matthews, S. Cooper) vs #9 United 2
Pitchmen 3 vs Serial Strikers 0 - by default
FINAL SFA BIG SIX STANDINGS:
Teams P W D L F A Pts
Erin FC 5 4 1 0 13 2 13
Barrackpore Utd 5 3 1 1 14 7 10
Giants FC 5 3 1 1 12 6 10
Pitchmen FC 5 2 1 2 13 10 7
#9 United FC 5 1 0 4 6 15 3
Serial Strikers 5 0 0 5 1 19 0
