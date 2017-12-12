Hydro Tech, La Forest take Guaya to League title

The community of Guayaguayare, known popularly as a fishing village in south-east Trinidad, has just broadened its scope as a feeder for national footballers, courtesy Hydro Tech Limited, the premier supplier of integrated solution services within the upstream oil and gas industry, and football coach Ron La Forest.

The combination of the two has led to the success of the Guaya United Football Club, the community’s main sporting organization which out-did itself by claiming the Caribbean Football Trust League (CFTL) League Cup and League One titles in the T&T Super League.

On Sunday at its home base at the Guayaguayare Recreation Ground, the team led by inspirational striker Carlon ‘Judgement’ Hughes hammered Defence Force 6-1 to take the coveted League title, which had been threatened only by FC Santa Rosa, needing victory against the University of T&T at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar Arima, to win it.

The Green Army, as Guaya are affectionately called, got the opening goal from Hughes in the 8th minute before Kevon Blackman equalized in the 15th. Hughes later put the game out of reach for the Army with goals in the 40th, 50th and 55th, while Russell Alfred and Jody Allsop added two insurance goals in the 37th and 74th minutes.

The title was only confirmed however when UTT defeated Santa Rosa’s Big Cannons 1-0 courtesy of Cornell Glen’s 68th minute item.

After the match La Forest said victory was always theirs. “When God says it’s for you, no one can take it away. Our only concern was to win our game against the Army and let God do the rest. We led from the start and it was only when we became complacent that we surrendered the lead, against teams that we should have beaten” La Forest, who is called ‘the professor’ said. He believes the victory has now opened up the eyes of national selectors to players in the Guaya community. “We have totally transformed the community to one that can be identified by football. We are providing an avenue for many young players to have something to look forward to, so no longer will fishing be the only form of income in the community.”

Guaya’s achievements for the season include the League and League Cup titles, as well as its quarter-final finish in the T&T Football Association’s National FA Cup Tournament where it was beaten by W Connection 1-0 at the Ato Boldon Stadium last month. La Forest, one of the few remaining players from the Golden era of football in T&T, remembers taking charge of the team last year when it was at 11th in the standings to finish at 4th. Guaya will be presented with its trophy and medals today at its home base at 5pm.

Meanwhile Sunday’s final round of matches also saw victories for WASA, Bethel FC and 1976 Phoenix which had no effect on the winning team.

RESULTS

Guaya United- 6 (Carlon Hughes 8th, 40th, 50th, 55th, Russell Alfred 37th, Jody Allsop 74th) vs Defence Force- 1 (Kevon Blackman 15th)

Bethel FC- 3 vs Club Sando Moruga- 0 (win by default)

Cunupia FC- 3 (Keron Edwards 9th, Zavion Navarro 36th, Andel Bishop 90th) vs QPCC- 3 (Kieran Martin 11th, Ajani Clarence 19th, 24th)

1976 Phoenix- 3 vs Siparia Spurs- 0 (win by default)

UTT- 1 (Cornell Glen 68th) vs FC Santa Rosa- 0

WASA FC- 3 (Gary Glasgow 42nd, Glen Walker 49th, 73rd) vs Police-2 (Kenwin Matthew 44th, Jason Boodram 77th)

STANDINGS

CLUB GP W L D GF GA GD PTS

1 GUAYA UNITED 22 16 2 4 67 25 42 52

2 FC SANTA ROSA 22 16 4 2 52 16 36 50

3 CUNUPIA FC 22 13 5 4 48 32 16 43 4 1976 PHOENIX FC 22 11 7 4 43 33 10 37 5 UTT 22 11 8 3 41 37 4 36

6 QPCC 22 9 8 5 36 35 1 32

7 DEFENCE FORCE FC 22 9 9 4 43 41 2 31

8 WASA FC 22 8 8 6 36 39 -3 30

9 POLICE FC 22 5 12 5 27 46 -19 20

10 CLUB SANDO MORUGA 22 5 13 4 43 53 -10 19

11 BETHEL UNITED FC 22 3 15 4 22 58 -36 13

12 SIPARIA SPURS 22 2 17 3 20 63 -43 9

WALTER ALIBEY

