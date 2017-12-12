Overseas players to join U-20 women’s camp on Friday

National Under-20 Women’s coach Jamaal Shabazz will welcome a cadre of overseas-based players at a live-in camp by Friday, as the team continues to prepare for the 2018 Concacaf U-20 Women’s Championship at the Home of Football in Couva from January 18-28.

Shabazz saw his team go under 2-0 to the T&T Senior Women in a training match on Friday at the Ato Boldon Stadium in the opening game of a double header.

Despite the loss, Shabazz believes his players showed some positive signs. “For us we saw some good things with the Under 20s. They showed a good attitude towards bringing the ball out of the back and building the attack. We did not get a lot of penetration and this we could do better. I felt there were situations where on the sides of the field the wingers could have tried to go back the wing backs. They lacked a bit of bravery there,” Shabazz said.

“But generally we saw a couple good things from them and it was the kind of practice game that we wanted leading up to this tournament in January.”

“Three weeks ago we had a camp mainly for the foreign-based players and some local-based. The foreign-based will come back in from December 15 and then we will have our full contingent. The local-based players currently competing for a place in the final squad got a chance on Friday to show themselves. They will train for one week again, this week and then we will select the best group to go into camp alongside incoming foreign-based players who we have called back. And then from then we will be in a better position to compare apples with apples,” Shabazz stated,

He added that efforts are being made to arrange practice matches with a couple South American opponents for later in December.

T&T are in Group A and will face off with Haiti in the second game of a double header on the opening day of the championship on January 18. Costa Rica faces Canada in the opening match. Group B comprises United States, Nicaragua, Jamaica and Mexico.