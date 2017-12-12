US targets Windies

As a new dawn is about to arrive in United States cricket, the immediate target is to build a keen rivalry against the neighbouring West Indies.

This was the comment made by International Cricket Council (ICC) USA Project officer Eric Parthen during a town hall meeting in Fort Lauderdale earlier this month. According to Parthen :”We need to put United States cricket on the right footing so that we can fight the bigger countries in the sport and draw attention to the game here. It would be wonderful to develop a keen rivalry against the West Indies, who are neighbouring to us. Imagine having a battle between these two teams and the amount of attention that would create here amongst the people.”

Parthen was hired by the ICC to bring all the warring factions in US cricket together and he has done a great job in pointing the way forward. With the suspension of USACA by the ICC, Parthen and staff has been doing a care-taking job with US cricket and he revealed that earlier next year there will be an election of a new executive to take care of cricket affairs in the US. That body will be called USA Cricket and the target is to have them in place by June next year.

“We have been able to see the way forward and we are happy to report that early in the new year a 10-member executive will be in place to look after the affairs of USA cricket. On this executive we will have representatives from different areas in the country, as well as athletes. We want to have everyone’s experience tapped into, as we look to position America’s cricket in such a way that the future will be bright.

“We all know the potential the game has in this country because when you look at the data, there is interest in the game. During the last ICC World Cup, the figures show that America was second in terms of hits on the ICC website looking for information on the tournament. This is significant for us in working towards making the game a household affair here and we are optimistic.”

USA Cricket will be based in Colorado Spings, where US Olympics is also based and Parthen said that this would prove to be a boost for the sport in terms of having the US national team train at the facilities that are there for the US Olympic athletes.