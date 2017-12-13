Sidey’s, Signal Hill battle for TFA second spot

Sidey’s FC and Signal Hill United will take their fight for the runner-up spot behind newly crowned Tobago Football Association Premier Division champions, Stokely Vale down to the final match day of the season this weekend.

This after Sidey’s was held to a 3-3 draw by Goal City while champions Stokely Vale hammered Signal Hill 5-3.

As its stands, Stokely Vale completed its 27-match campaign with 73 points while Sidey’s FC which faces Roxborough Lakers in its final match has 49 points, two more than Signal Hill which plays Georgia FC and Lakers in its final two matches.

Down at the bottom end of the table, cellar-placed Bethel United with 11 points and one match to play will be relegated along with one from Georgia FC (19), Lakers (25) and Leeds United who have one, three and one match left to play respectively.

FC Goodwood as winners of the Second Division with 59 points from 26 matches and Moriah Youth which ended with 58 points, the same as Carnbee/Mt Pleasant, but with a better goal-difference both gained promotion to next year’s Premier competition.

TFA results

Premier Division

Sokely Vale 2 (Lashawn Roberts 21st, 22nd) vs Goal City 1 (Kasron Quashie 70th)

Sidey’s 3 (Reaneil Stewart 45th, 80th, Brandon Benjamin 84th) vs Goal City 3 (Kasron Quashie 9th, Akim Charles 52nd, Jelani Jackson 64th)

Stokely Vale 5 (Nick Campbell 17th, 43rd, Lashawn Roberts 33rd, 90th, Kelvin Thomas 80th) vs Signal Hill 3 (Darryl Trim 32nd, Ricardo Williams 86th, Kwesi Sandy 88th)

Leeds United 3 (Karyque Joseph 33rd, 64th, Kelvon Morris 69th) vs Roxborough Lakers 1 (Sellon Gray 61st

Black Rock 3 vs Georgia FC 0 - by default

Second Division

Earlbrokes 3 (Deon Thomas 6th, 76th, Dillon Villafana 17th) vs Goodwood 2 (Christien Yorke 20th, 65th)

TFA STANDINGS

Premier Division

Teams P W D L F A Pts

Stokely Vale 27 24 1 2 84 20 73

Sidey’s FC 26 14 7 5 59 33 49

Signal Hill 25 14 5 6 51 41 47

Goal City 25 11 5 9 54 42 38

Black Rock 27 10 7 10 42 36 37

Golden Lane 27 9 6 12 43 49 33

Leeds Utd 26 8 6 12 41 50 30

Roxborough 24 7 4 13 30 41 25

Georgia Utd 25 5 4 16 28 66 19

Bethel 26 3 2 21 23 77 11

Second Division

Teams P W D L F A Pts

Goodwood 26 19 2 5 79 40 59

Moriah Youths 26 17 7 2 87 34 58

Carnbee/Mt Pleasant 26 19 1 6 75 36 58

Mason Hall PYC 26 17 5 4 90 45 56

Belle Garden 26 11 8 7 48 35 41

Lambeau 26 13 1 12 52 49 40

Calder Hall 26 11 5 10 58 52 38

Earlbrokes 26 11 5 10 56 61 38

Mt Grace 26 11 5 10 38 43 38

St Clair CS 26 7 6 13 48 66 27

Hills United 26 8 3 15 39 61 27

HV Milan 26 4 8 14 33 50 20

Northside 26 4 3 19 18 64 15

Youth Stars 26 0 1 25 7 92 1