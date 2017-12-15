CWI to judge T&T bid without guarantee

Cricket West Indies (CWI) will have to make their decision on whether this country will get matches at the next ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, without getting a solid word on the guarantee.

A total of eight countries have sent in bids to host matches, ranging from warm-up matches, group stage matches, semifinals and finals. The T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) sent in a bid by the deadline date last Friday without a guarantee by the government and they were hoping to get them to support the bid.

A group from the TTCB met with minister of Sport Darryl Smith to explain to him the tremendous benefits to be had in investing $1M into the project.

He was supposed to take a note to cabinet yesterday but up until Friday evening, when CWI was to make a final decision, the TTCB could not call them to say whether the government was going to support the bid.

Sukesh Maniam one of the men who met the minister told Guardian Media Sports that they had heard nothing from the minister in terms of support for the bid and that CWI will have to make their determination without that comfort.

“We will now have to wait until Monday to find out what the board decides. We have not heard anything from the minister of sports.

The guarantee that CWI is looking for includes US$75,000 and waivers from certain taxes.

It is understood that Barbados also sent in a bid without guarantees.

Guyana may be out front at the moment having met all the requirements and they have bid for three packages, warm-up matches, group stage, semi-finals and finals. T&T has sent in a bid for two packages group stages and semifinals and finals.