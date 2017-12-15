Look Loy to write to FIFA for referees

Keith Look Loy, president of the T&T Super League (TTSL) is threatening to write to the world governing body for football-FIFA- if the illegal functioning of the T&T Football Referees Association (TTFRA) continues in the coming year.

Look Loy, coach of League One campaigners in the TTSL, FC Santa Rosa, said the country has been subjected to a double-role by the T&T Referees Committee, which is the recognised body in the eyes of the FIFA, and the T&TFRA, which is an interest group dedicated to promoting the interest of referees, as stated in its constitution.

Look Loy, a former FIFA Development Officer, believes the dual-function of the two has led to a crossing of the lines in football which has proven to be detrimental to the sport. He referred to the TTFRA as a social club which has been given key responsibilities in the affairs of the sport and called on the TTFA to deal with the duplication of roles taking place.

He also cited a clear conflict of interest among the administration of refereeing with Joseph Taylor, head of the TTFRA also being Chairman of the Appointment Committee of the Referees Committee to the TTFA.

He quoted from the FIFA Constitution that says “The Referees Committee shall be composed of a chairman, a deputy chairman and the members deemed necessary to discharge its duties. Its members may not be affiliated to any clubs, leagues or any other football organisation.”But Taylor dismissed claims of interlapping roles among the administrators of refereeing in the sport, saying both the referees’ committee and TTFRA have been complimenting each other.

“They work alongside each other to ensure the sport progresses. This is done in every football territory the world over and it has in fact, been encouraged by the FIFA,” Taylor explained.

Meanwhile Osmund Downer, referee aficionado also dismissed talks of overlapping roles as he sought to clear the air on the function of the TTFRA. “The appointment of referees is done by the Appointment Committee of the Referee’s Committee of the TTFA. The first aim of the TTFRA is to seek welfare or represent the interests of referees in their Leagues and Associations all over the world,” Downer said. The Referees Committee of the TTFA, on the other hand, has an overall responsibility for the management, development and progress of the quality of officiating. Downer said since referees function on a voluntary basis in T&T, they are not obligated to officiate at any match, especially one in which they are subjected to abuse.

The veteran referees believes the TTSL’s request for reimbursement is a senseless call as referees in T&T have no contract with any league or association.

Look Loy, in his capacity as president of the TTSL, said he will hold the referees firm to a promised consultation aimed at dealing with the issues affecting the sport. The veteran coach who has been at the helm of his club FC Santa Rosa for the past 25 years, said he will also continue the super league’s request to be reimbursed for matches that referees were not appointed to in the TTSL this season.

He was slapped with a one match ban and $1,000 fine along with his assistant at Santa Rosa, Jovan Rochford, for abusing referee Cecile Hinds in a hotly contested match between his team and Hydro Tech Guaya United on November 5 at the Arima Velodrome.

WALTER ALIBEY

