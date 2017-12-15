Red Force struggles after bowlers fightback

The T&T Red Force bowlers grabbed five wickets for 49 runs to bring their team back into the game but the local batsmen failed to support and at the end of the second day of their 2017 PCL clash against the Barbados Pride at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, struggling on 148/8 in response to 316.

T&T skipper Denesh Ramdin once again showed quality in leading a lone fight against the left arm orthodox spinner Jomel Warrican who by the end of the day had snared six scalps. Ramdin was unbeaten on 74 and when play resumes on the third day today, he will come out fighting needing another 19 runs to help his team avoid the ignominy of a follow on.

After the openers Jeremy Solozano and Amir Jangoo took the shine off the ball and added a solid 37 runs, spinner Jomel Warrican arrived to grab three wickets in the spare of two runs to wreck the home team. Warrican sent back Jangoo for 14, Isaiah Rajah without scoring, as well as Ewart Nicholson.

Ramdin came and took his time in taking his team forward in the company of Solozano. They pushed the score to 96 giving T&T hope once again, before that man Warrican struck again, sending Solozano back for 40. He faced 140 balls and struck four fours and a six. His dismissal caused yet another collapse and Ramdin was left at the non-strikers end shaking his head. When play was called he was unbeaten on 74 made of 177 balls with seven fours.

Earlier, Barbados resumed on the bedtime position of 267 for five and was hoping to press on close to around 400 runs but it was not to be, as the Red Force bowlers attacked them from the onset.

Daniel St. Clair started the ball rolling by sending back the solid Kevin Stoute for the addition of just 11 runs. The right hander received a beauty that swung away from him, only to take his edge and into the gloves of Jangoo for 31.

Another 11 runs were added, when St. Clair struck again care of Greaves for 30, bowling him all over the place. Leg-spinner Imran Khan then got into the act and finished off the innings for 316. Khan grabbed 4/81 and St. Clair finished with 3/73.

SCOREBOARD

Red Force vs Pride

S Mosely c Jangoo b St. Clair..............................................................................................................................22

A Alleyne lbw Charles........................................................................................................................................20

S Brooks lbw Jaipaul.........................................................................................................................................96

J Carter c Khan b Charles..................................................................................................................................72

K Stoute c Jangoo b St. Clair............................................................................................................................31

K Williams c Jangoo b Khan................................................................................................................................2

J Greaves b St. Clair............................................................................................................................................30

S Springer not out.............................................................................................................................................14

M Rampersaud c Website b Khan.....................................................................................................................1

H Walsh Jr b Khan..............................................................................................................................................14

J Warrican b Khan...............................................................................................................................................0

Extras......................................................................................................................................................................14

Total all out.......................................................................................................................................................316

Fall of wkts: 33, 47, 217, 227, 234, 278, 289, 290, 316, 316.

Bowling: D St. Clair 21-2-73-3, R Primus 16-5-51-0, B Charles 20-4-58-2, I Khan 41.2-10-81-4, R Jaipaul 15-4-46-1.

T&T Red Force

A Jangoo lbw Warrican.......................................................................................................................................14

J Solozano c Alleyne b Warrican.......................................................................................................................40

I Rajah c & b Warrican......................................................................................................................................0

E Nicholson c Carter b Warrican........................................................................................................................0

D Ramdin not out.............................................................................................................................................74

A Cooper c & b Warrican...................................................................................................................................1

I Khan b Warrican.........................................................................................................................................10

R Primus c Walsh b Williams..............................................................................................................................3

D St. Clair lbw Walsh...........................................................................................................................................1

B Charles not out...............................................................................................................................................1

Extras........................................................................................................................................................................3

Total for 8 wkts.................................................................................................................................................146

Fall of wkts: 37, 37, 39, 96, 98, 125, 134, 146.

Bowling: J Greaves 8-4-17-0, S Springer 2-0-3-0, K Williams 21-9-32-1, J Warrican 30-13-52-6, K Stoute 4-2-8-0, H Walsh 12.5-4-33-1.