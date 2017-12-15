TFA second spot race goes to final day

The battle for the runner-up spot behind newly crowned Tobago Football Association Premier Division champions, Stokely Vale will go down to the final match day of the season this weekend.

This comes after Sidey’s whipped Roxborough Lakers 4-1 to improve to 52 points from its 27-match schedule while Signal Hill won by default from Georgia United to stay within two points ahead of its final match with Lakers.

At the bottom end of the table, cellar-placed Bethel United with 11 points from 27 matches was relegated along with Georgia FC (19).

FC Goodwood as winners of the Second Division with 59 points from 26 matches and Moriah Youth which ended with 58 points, the same as Carnbee/Mt Pleasant, but with a better goal-difference both gained promotion to next year’s Premier competition.

RESULTS

TFA results

Premier Division

Leeds United 2 (Karyque Joseph 40th, Vernon Wilson 80th) vs Bethel United 0

Goal City 2 (Akim Charles 55th, Kasron Quashie 75th) vs Roxborough Lakers 1 (Dyke Reid 8th)

Sidey’s FC 4 (Brandon Benjamin 51st, 56th, Shaquille Denoon 25th, Reaneil Stewart 42nd) vs Roxborough Lakers 1 (Keston Hamilton 87th)

Signal Hill 3 vs Georgia United 0 - by default

TFA standings

Premier Division

Teams P W D L F A Pts

Stokely Vale 27 24 1 2 84 20 73

Sidey’s FC 27 15 7 5 63 34 52

Signal Hill 26 15 5 6 54 41 50

Goal City 26 12 5 9 56 43 41

Black Rock 27 10 7 10 42 36 37

Golden Lane 27 9 6 12 43 49 33

Leeds Utd 27 9 6 12 43 50 33

Roxborough 26 7 4 15 32 47 25

Georgia Utd 26 5 4 17 28 69 19

Bethel 27 3 2 22 23 79 11

Second Division

Goodwood 26 19 2 5 79 40 59

Moriah Youths 26 17 7 2 87 34 58

Carnbee/Mt Pleasant 26 19 1 6 75 36 58

Mason Hall PYC 26 17 5 4 90 45 56

Belle Garden 26 11 8 7 48 35 41

Lambeau 26 13 1 12 52 49 40

Calder Hall 26 11 5 10 58 52 38

Earlbrokes 26 11 5 10 56 61 38

Mt Grace 26 11 5 10 38 43 38

St Clair CS 26 7 6 13 48 66 27

Hills United 26 8 3 15 39 61 27

HV Milan 26 4 8 14 33 50 20

Northside 26 4 3 19 18 64 15

Youth Stars 26 0 1 25 7 92 1