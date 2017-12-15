Woodland takes Bert’s Over-40 title

Woodland Sports club captured the 2017 Bert’s Sports Centre Island-wide Over 40/ 50 T20 title after an exciting win over Munroe Road Masters at Lange Park recently.

The southern boys took the crown with a narrow three-wicket win in the final over causing some anxious moments among their fans.

Munroe Road Masters took first strike and made 104 for seven of their 20 overs and this was always going to be an under-par score. Woodland in reply made heavy work of getting to their target but they did so in the end.

Woodland Sports for their efforts took away the winner’s cheque worth $7000 and 15 gold medals. The runner’s up title went to Munroe Road Master’s, who got $3000 and 15 silver medals. Joseph George of Woodland Sport’s was named man of the match.

Organiser of the tournament Lambert Lee Ayhen said he was happy with the way things went this year and is looking forward to an even better 2018. “We had a very good tournament in the different age categories this year and we are looking forward to an even bigger and better one next year. I want to say congratulations to the winners and I want to also mention that everyone who took part in this tournament is a winner.”